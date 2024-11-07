Educationist Dinanath Batra Passes Away At 84

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prominent educationist Dinanath Batra, known for his advocacy of value-based education and his contributions to India's educational reforms, passed away on November 6, 2024, at the age of 84.

Batra was widely recognized for his work in reshaping the Indian educational system, particularly in promoting the integration of Indian culture, heritage, and values into the curriculum. He was a staunch proponent of teaching Sanskrit and incorporating moral education to instill patriotism and traditional values among students.

Dinanath Batra is the national convenor of the Shiksha Bachao Andolan Samiti and the founder-president of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas.

Born on March 5, 1930, in Rajanpur district, Dera Ghazi Khan (now in Pakistan), Batra began his teaching career in 1955 at DAV School in Dera Bassi, Punjab. He later served as the principal in Kurukshetra from 1965 to 1990.

Batra's influence extended to textbook revisions, where he campaigned for a more accurate representation of India's history and cultural identity.

BJP leader calls Batra's demise an irreparable loss for education

Mandsaur BJP MP Sudhir Gupta's post on X in Hindi when translated to English reads: "The news of the demise of former minister of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, national convener of Shiksha Bachao Andolan, great educationist Shri Dinanath Batra ji is extremely sad. Shri Dinanath ji had an unforgettable contribution in the field of education, his demise is an irreparable loss for the world of education."

Muralidhar Rao pays tribute to Batra's role in Swadeshi Jagran Manch

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the passing of prominent educationist Dinanath Batra, calling the news of his demise "extremely sad." Muralidhar Rao posted on X: "The news of the demise of Shri Dinanath Batra ji, former General Secretary of Vidya Bharati and National Convenor of Shiksha Bachao Andolan is extremely sad. His support and active cooperation during the work in Swadeshi Jagran Manch will always be remembered. I pray to God to give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and provide strength to the bereaved family."

Ashwani Mahajan lauds Batra's efforts in revising syllabus

Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, expressing deep sorrow over the passing of Dinanath Batra, lauded his efforts in revising textbooks and syllabi to incorporate the ideals of nationalism and the contributions of India's great leaders. Mahajan wrote on X: "Saddened by the demise of Shri Dinanath Batra, President of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, and a prominent educationist. His endeavors in amending textbooks and syllabi, incorporating nationalism and contribution of our great leaders, will be greatly remembered. A great national loss."

Dinanath Batra honored with prestigious President's Award

Batra was conferred with the esteemed President's Award and received several other honors for his unwavering dedication to education. These included the Swami Krishnananda Saraswati Samman, Swami Akhandananda Saraswati Samman, and the Bhaurao Deoras Samman. His steadfast efforts to infuse Indianness into the education system significantly influenced the development of the National Education Policy 2020.

Dinanath Batra's body will be kept at the central office of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas in Narayan Vihar, New Delhi, from 8 am to 10 am on November 8, for the public to offer their respects.