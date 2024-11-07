China's Xi Urges Cooperation With US, Congratulates Trump With Call To 'Get Along'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) China's Foreign announced that President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald on his victory during a phone call on Wednesday evening.

According to the statement, Xi emphasized that both countries benefit from cooperation, while confrontation would lead to losses for both.

During the call, President Xi stressed that the U.S. and China should properly manage their differences and“find a way to coexist in this new era.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that Xi highlighted the importance of stable and healthy relations between China and the U.S., emphasizing that such ties align with both nations' interests and the expectations of the international community.

The ministry expressed hope that both sides would expand their relationship by adhering to principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. Xi reportedly told Trump that working together in this new era would benefit both countries and the world.

The ministry also stated that Han Zheng, China's Vice President, held a phone call with J.D. Vance, Trump's Vice President-elect.

The U.S.-China relationship remains competitive, with both nations navigating economic, technological, and military rivalries. This competition often extends into regional alliances and influence in areas like the Indo-Pacific.

Despite these rivalries, cooperation between the U.S. and China on global issues such as climate change, trade, and security remains crucial. Managing this complex relationship will require diplomatic efforts to balance competition with areas of mutual benefit.

Following Trump's election victory, several world leaders, including South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, have reportedly called to congratulate him.

