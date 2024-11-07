Elon Musk Finds Spot In Donald Trump's Family Photo Melania Missing- See Viral Photo

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, posted a picture on the social X, which featured the family members, along with chief executive officer of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk and his son X Æ A-12. However, Trump's wife, Melania Trump, was missing in the photo.



Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump marked his win on November 6 in the US presidential election 2024 by beating Democrat candidate Kamala Harris . Throughout Trump's re-election campaign, Elon Musk has played a key role.



Musk's rising influence was also visible in the election night celebrations at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Musk was spotted with his son on his shoulder, interacting with the guests.

Musk reposted Kai's photo and said,“Novus Ordo Seclorum,” a Latin line that means“a new order of the ages.”



Trump thanked Elon Musk for his support, calling him a“special guy” and a“super genius.” He also said,“We have a new star. A star is born: Elon. He is an amazing guy.”

Trump reiterated Musk's support, saying that the latter had donated more than $100 million to his re-election campaign. The tech billionaire campaigned aggressively in swing states and used his social media platform, X, to attack Trump's opponents and rally support.



Elon Musk spent two weeks in Philadelphia and in different parts of Pennsylvania campaigning with Trump.“Only Elon can do this. That's why I love you, Elon,” Trump said.



Trump also offered Musk a prominent role in his administration, as the US President-elect eyed his comeback to the White House.

On the campaign trail, Trump even hinted at Musk being the potential“Secretary of Cost-Cutting,” a position Musk is interested in taking, as per media reports.

According to a Reuters report, Musk fueling Trump's campaign is part of a broader strategy to protect his companies from government regulation and secure access to critical subsidies.