CSE New Mining Stock Listing - Dunbar Metals Corp. (CSE: DMC)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The common shares of Dunbar Metals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

Dunbar Metals Corp. is engaged in the business of the and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 6,949.80 hectares comprising the Gorilla Lake Property, located in North Saskatchewan, Canada, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company's secondary objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit.

Les actions ordinaires de Dunbar Metals Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.

Dunbar Metals Corp. se consacre à l'acquisition et à l'exploration de propriétés minières au Canada. La Société détient une participation de 100 % dans des claims miniers totalisant 6 949,80 hectares comprenant la propriété Gorilla Lake, située dans le nord de la Saskatchewan, au Canada, sous réserve d'une obligation de redevance. L'objectif secondaire de la Société est de localiser et de développer des propriétés économiques intéressantes de métaux précieux et de base.

