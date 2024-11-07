CSE New Mining Stock Listing - Dunbar Metals Corp. (CSE: DMC)
11/7/2024 2:59:11 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The common shares of Dunbar Metals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.
Dunbar Metals Corp. is engaged in the business of the Acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 6,949.80 hectares comprising the Gorilla Lake Property, located in North Saskatchewan, Canada, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company's secondary objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit.
________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Dunbar Metals Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.
Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.
Dunbar Metals Corp. se consacre à l'acquisition et à l'exploration de propriétés minières au Canada. La Société détient une participation de 100 % dans des claims miniers totalisant 6 949,80 hectares comprenant la propriété Gorilla Lake, située dans le nord de la Saskatchewan, au Canada, sous réserve d'une obligation de redevance. L'objectif secondaire de la Société est de localiser et de développer des propriétés économiques intéressantes de métaux précieux et de base.
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for DMC. Please email: ....
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: ....
