Selayang Mall Environment Week 2024 Unites Community For A Greener Future

Selayang Mall, owned by AmanahRaya Trust (REIT) and managed by Knight Frank Malaysia (“Knight Frank”),

launches its inaugural Selayang Mall Environment Week 2024 as part of a bold initiative to champion environmental sustainability. The event gathered over 3,000 attendees, including families, local community groups, and eco-enthusiasts, all committed to celebrating and about environmental conservation.

The week-long event offered interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, and educational workshops, making it a key platform for raising environmental awareness in the Selayang community. Highlights included sessions on local biodiversity, eco-friendly practices, and fun hands-on activities for all ages, which sparked meaningful discussions about safeguarding Selayang's natural heritage.

Supported by renowned local entities, such as the Majlis Perbandaran Selayang, Forest Research Institute Malaysia (“FRIM”), and 99 Wonderland Park, the Environment Week saw the involvement of schools, private organisations, and community advocates. Tunku Rozita Tunku Abdul Malek, Managing Director of AmanahRaya-Kenedix REIT Manager Sdn. Bhd. (“AKRM”), and other key figures, including Dato' Dr Ismail Haji Parlan, Director General of FRIM, lent their presence and support, underscoring the event's significance.

Benoit Cazin, Centre Manager of Selayang Mall, said,“Selayang Mall Environment Week represents our commitment to inspiring positive change. This gathering exemplifies what's possible when our community comes together for a common cause. Our goal is not only to promote environmental protection but to also position Selayang as a must-visit location with vibrant attractions.”

Beyond awareness, the initiative extended its impact through a substantial donation of RM16,000 in essential supplies to children at Pusat Pemulihan Dalam Komuniti Selayang, underlining Selayang Mall's broader commitment to social and environmental sustainability.

The success of Selayang Mall Environment Week marks a significant step for community-driven environmental action. The organisers aim to continue building momentum, creating a lasting legacy that encourages a deeper connection with nature and sustainable practices across Selayang.

