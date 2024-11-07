Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Expands Reach With New Sales, Renewals And Deployments Of Autonomous Security Robots

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leader in robotics and AI-driven public safety solutions, announced 14 new sales, 10 contract renewals, and four deployments of its K5 Autonomous Security Robots across various sectors, including corporate campuses, universities, and local government facilities. This expansion spans multiple U.S. states, underscoring Knightscope's growing impact in the public safety market. The new deployments and renewals reflect client satisfaction and an increased demand for Knightscope's real-time threat monitoring and Machine-as-a-Service model. Additionally, Knightscope will showcase its advanced security technology at the Robot Roadshow in Ashburn, VA, on November 13, offering interactive experiences with its autonomous robots and safety systems.
About Knightscope, Inc.
Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.
