Investornewsbreak G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Secures $21.85 Million Through Franco-Nevada's Accelerated Warrant Exercise

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) G Ventures (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) has announced that Franco-Nevada Corporation will exercise 11,500,000 common share purchase warrants by Dec. 4, 2024, raising $21.85 million for GMIN. The exercise follows GMIN's decision to accelerate the warrants' expiry after reaching an accelerated threshold on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This milestone marks the elimination of all GMIN's outstanding warrant instruments, enhancing its capital structure. Franco-Nevada's significant has been pivotal to the success of GMIN's Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil, which achieved first gold pour and commercial production this year.

To view the full press release, visit

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures (“GMIN”) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine (“TZ”) in

Brazil

and Oko West Project in

Guyana, both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions. For more information about the company, visit



