Thailand Space Week 2024 Launches: Southeast Asia's Largest Space Technology Event Connecting Global Networks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thailand Space Week 2024 aims to create business opportunities for Thailand and ASEAN.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thailand Space Week 2024 , Southeast Asia's largest international event for space technology, officially opened on November 7, 2024, at Impact Muang Thong Thani, Halls 9-10. Organized by the Geo-Informatics and Space Development Agency (GISTDA) under the of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), and in partnership with over 70 leading organizations including the Cabinet Office of Japan, ISPACE, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, PTT, Siemens, THAICOM, and others, the event showcases cutting-edge space innovations. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Mr. Prasert Jantararuangtong, presided over the opening ceremony, joined by leaders and entrepreneurs from public and private sectors globally.In his keynote address, Mr. Prasert highlighted Thailand's ambition to make Thailand Space Week 2024 a world-class gathering, advancing space technology, business, and regional growth.“This event marks a key milestone in Thailand's drive to integrate space technology into our economic and societal development. By embedding space technology into essential sectors, we are preparing Thailand to be a leader in the New S-Curve economy,” he said, underscoring the event's role in boosting private-sector adoption of space technologies.The Thai government has prioritized continuous investment in satellite development and space infrastructure, including potential spaceport projects and international partnerships for sustainable development. Youth engagement also remains a government priority, with educational programs and hands-on activities designed to prepare future generations for careers in space and technology.Dr. Pakorn Apaphant, GISTDA Executive Director, noted that Thailand Space Week 2024, now in its third year, aligns with MHESI's vision to strengthen the country's science and innovation landscape. Expected to draw over 3,000 participants from 34 countries, with over 100 exhibition booths, the event embodies this year's theme, *"Converging Technologies, Connecting People. By showcasing the latest in space technology and innovation, the event serves as a vital platform for networking and knowledge exchange among global leaders, including representatives from CNSA (China), KARI (South Korea), OSTIN (Singapore), MYSA (Malaysia), QZSS (Japan), and PHILSA (Philippines).The event's highlight activities include the Plenary Stage sessions such as the Space Leaders Forum, discussions on **ASEAN Space Ecosystems, and insights from IT influencer Ms. Fuenglada on the future of space technology trends over the next decade. These sessions, along with a focus on financing opportunities in space, reflect Thailand's role as a hub for space-related business development in ASEAN.Thailand Space Week 2024 continues through November 9, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Impact Muang Thong Thani, inviting local and international participants to explore partnerships, expand networks, and unlock economic potential for Thailand and the ASEAN region.

Panida Ratanawimon

Thailand Space Week 2024

+66 806736339

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.