Mammotome Introduces The First Ever, Single Insertion, Spring-Loaded Core Biopsy System

CINCINNATI, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammotome is excited to unveil the Mammotome AutoCoreTM Single Insertion Core Biopsy System, the first automated spring-loaded core needle device on the market.1 This innovative launch highlights the company's unwavering dedication to pioneering breast biopsy and improving patient care.

Mammotome AutoCore Image

The Mammotome AutoCoreTM system offers significant advantages over traditional core needle devices, saving valuable time for physicians and improving the patient experience.2 Developed with efficiency and ergonomics in mind, the single insertion design simplifies ultrasound-guided biopsies by reducing procedural steps.3,4

The system features single-button functionality with automated arming, allowing the user to perform all sampling steps with one button. This eliminates manual arming and enables easy one-handed operation. Designed for touchless tissue transfer, samples are automatically collected in a clear, illuminated cup positioned in front of the user's hand. A wiper arm moves each sample from the aperture to the cup, eliminating the need to remove and reinsert the needle between samples. Once all samples are obtained, the tissue collection cup can be removed and placed directly into formalin. This innovation reduces procedural steps and time while allowing physicians to maintain visual focus on the lesion, ensuring precise sampling.2,3,4

"Mammotome is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that improve the biopsy experience for both patients and physicians," said Karen Isaacs, Vice President of Engineering and R&D at Mammotome. "The Mammotome AutoCoreTM system is the first core needle device of its kind, bringing in a new era of efficiency for ultrasound core needle breast biopsies. The launch of this device is a testament to our ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence in breast care."

The Mammotome AutoCoreTM system

is now FDA cleared in the United States and will be available to clinicians domestically in early 2025, with plans to expand to other select countries across the globe.

To learn more about the Mammotome AutoCoreTM system, click here .

About Mammotome

At Mammotome, our expertise and compassion for breast care makes us the indispensable partner to physicians, clinicians and patients. Our drive for innovation is rivaled only by our compassion for the people we serve, from the clinicians and surgeons who demand consistently precise solutions, to the patients and families seeking peace of mind. We boast a comprehensive range of products that create better outcomes in breast care and provide physicians and patients with educational resources that guide their journey. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Mammotome is proud to be a part of Danaher. Danaher is a global science and technology leader. Together we combine our capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology to improve human health. The Mammotome brand of products is sold in over 65 different countries throughout the world.

Automated means automatic arming and tissue collection at the press of a button.As compared to market leading, spring-loaded core needle or multiple insertion devices.Based onIFU analysis in ultrasound-guided breast biopsy procedures. Total procedure steps savings based on biopsy procedure taking five tissue samples including setup and post-procedure steps.On average, based on internal study using varied customer tissue handling techniques. Tissue handling techniques determined by user interviews.

SOURCE MAMMOTOME

