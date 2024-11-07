Rising Consumption Of Junk Meals: Key Driver Transforming The Prepared Meal Delivery Market In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prepared Meal Delivery Global Report 2024

Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The prepared meal delivery market has expanded rapidly, anticipated to grow from $13.6 billion in 2023 to $15.65 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.0%. This growth reflects changing work patterns, healthy eating trends, and the influence of urban professionals and millennials.

What Are The Forecasts For The Global Prepared Meal Delivery Market Size And The Predicted Annual Growth Rates?

The prepared meal delivery market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $28.26 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.9%. Convenience and health consciousness drive growth, with trends like eco-friendly packaging and meal kits.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Prepared Meal Delivery Market?

The primary driving force behind the prepared meal delivery market is the preference for convenient junk meals among the working population and students. Junk meals, which are pre-prepared or packaged foods, offer immediate consumption convenience. The meal kit delivery sector has thrived by catering to consumers who wish to cook at home without the hassle of grocery shopping. This service is especially popular among busy parents, millennials, individuals managing multiple jobs, working couples, and those with specific dietary needs who prefer pre-planned meals for quick meal preparation. As a result, the demand for junk meals is fueling the growth of the prepared meal delivery service market.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Prepared Meal Delivery Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are HelloFresh SE, EveryPlate, Home Chef, Marley Spoon Inc., Dinnerly, FreshDirect LLC, Hungryroot Inc., Misfits Market Inc., Green Chef Corporation, Sun Basket Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., CookUnity Inc., Trifecta Nutrition Inc., Daily Harvest Inc., Freshly Inc.

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Prepared Meal Delivery Market Size?

The rise of contactless delivery is a notable trend gaining traction in the market. With the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing has become a norm. Food establishments are adopting innovative delivery platforms to ensure safe and efficient contactless deliveries for both customers and delivery personnel.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Prepared Meal Delivery Market?

1) By Supply: Cook And Eat, Heat And Eat

2) By Service: One, Several

3) By Platform: Online, Offline

Regional Insights: North America's Dominance in the Prepared Meal Delivery Market

North America was the largest region in the prepared meal delivery market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest market. The regions covered in the prepared meal delivery report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Prepared Meal Delivery Market?

Prepared meal delivery services offer meals that can be quickly reheated or cooked with minimal preparation, cutting, or cleaning. These services operate on a subscription model, sending clients fresh ingredients and ready-to-cook meals for home preparation.

The Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Prepared Meal Delivery Market Report : Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into the prepared meal delivery market size, prepared meal delivery market drivers and trends, prepared meal delivery global market major players, prepared meal delivery competitors' revenues, prepared meal delivery global market positioning, and prepared meal delivery market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

