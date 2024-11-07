Access Control Market Size To Surpass USD 17.37 Billion By 2032 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the Latest Report by Straits Research, the global access control size was valued at USD 9.29 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 9.96 billion in 2025 to USD 17.37 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period (2025-2033).”

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access control is a security measure that regulates who or what can view or use resources within a computing environment. It encompasses a set of policies and mechanisms designed to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data, applications, and physical locations. By establishing rules around permissions and authentication, access control helps organizations ensure that only authorized individuals can access specific resources, thereby safeguarding valuable information and assets.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @

Market Dynamics

Rising cybercrime and threats drive the global market

Rising cybercrime and security threats are significant growth drivers in the global access control market . Many landowners and business proprietors are increasingly concerned about the security of industrial estates, particularly in urban centers throughout the United Kingdom. The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) reported that, as of early 2020, there were approximately 6 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK, employing around 16.8 million people and generating an estimated USD 3.19 trillion in revenue.

These enterprises face persistent risks from theft, burglary, and anti-social behavior, including criminal mischief and arson.

For instance, a recent study titled "Calling Time on Business Crime" revealed that smaller businesses are particularly vulnerable to crime, with approximately 2.54 million small organizations in England and Wales reporting at least one instance of business crime in the past two years.

This growing concern over security highlights the urgent need for effective access control solutions to protect valuable assets and mitigate risks for businesses of all sizes.

Technological advancements create tremendous opportunities

The global access control market is experiencing substantial growth, largely driven by technological advancements in mobile and biometric credentials. Traditionally dependent on access cards, the industry is evolving towards mobile-based credentials and biometric identification, providing a more efficient and secure solution. Higher education institutions are at the forefront of this transition, using smartphones as secure entry passes instead of traditional access cards.

For example, the University of Tennessee has recently adopted mobile credentials for accessing dormitories and facilities, utilizing NFC-enabled smartphones to enable efficient, contactless entry. Likewise, some universities are integrating biometric systems, such as fingerprint recognition, to facilitate access to services like dining.

This shift highlights the market's potential to transform authorization systems across various sectors, making access control more user-friendly and secure.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the global access control market. A key driver of growth in access control systems within the United States is the rising demand for efficient access to both physical and logical resources, largely fueled by increasing crime rates. Moreover, the development and integration of wireless technologies into security systems, along with the rapid adoption of IoT-based security solutions and cloud computing platforms, are significantly propelling market expansion. These advanced technologies enhance urban security by providing individuals with greater control over their properties.

Request Customized Regional Insights for the Access Control Market @

Key Highlights



The global access control market size is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 17.37 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on Type, the global market is divided into Card Readers and Access Control Devices, Biometric Readers, Electronic Locks, Software, and Other Types. Biometric Reader Segment Dominated the Market with the Largest Market Revenue.

Based on Technology, the global market is divided into Authentication Systems, Detection Systems, Alarm Panels, Communication Devices, and Perimeter Security Systems. Authentication systems Segment Dominated the Market with the Largest Market Revenue.

Based on Service, the global market is divided into Installation and Integration, Maintenance and Support, and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Segment Dominated the Market with the Largest Market Revenue.

Based on End-User Verticals, the global market is divided into Commercial, Residential, Government, Industrial, Transport and Logistics, Healthcare, Military and Defense, and Other End-User Verticals. Commercial Segment Dominated the Market with the Largest Market Revenue. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market for access control.

Competitive Players

Hanwha Techwin Co. LtdThales Group (Gemalto NV)Bosch Security System Inc.Honeywell International Inc.Tyco Fire and Security (Johnson Controls)Allegion PLCAssa Abloy AB GroupSchneider Electric SEPanasonic CorporationIdentiv Inc.Nedap NV ̧Dormakaba Holding AGNEC CorporationIdemia GroupAxis Communications AbaOpen Path Security Inc.

Recent Developments



April 2024 - Several companies, including Genetec, introduced AI-driven access control systems that leverage machine learning to boost security and enhance user experience. These AI-enabled systems offer real-time threat detection and adaptive security protocols, marking a shift towards smarter, more responsive access management solutions. July 2024 - Kisi announced a major update to its cloud-based authorization platform, introducing enhanced integration features with IoT devices and improved mobile access capabilities. This expansion aims to provide businesses with more flexibility and control over their security systems.

Analyst Opinion

As per our analyst, the global market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by increasing cybercrime and security threats, as well as the integration of access control systems with other security technologies. This convergence enhances overall security effectiveness and operational efficiency, making it an appealing solution for organizations across various sectors.

However, challenges remain, particularly concerning operational costs and return on investment (ROI), which can deter some organizations from fully embracing advanced authorization systems. These concerns highlight the need for solution providers to demonstrate the long-term value and cost-effectiveness of their offerings.

While the market faces certain restraints, the upward trajectory driven by security demands presents significant opportunities for innovation and expansion in the authorization landscape.

Segmentation

By TypeCard Reader and Access Control DevicesBiometric ReadersElectronic LocksSoftwareOther TypesBy TechnologyAuthentication SystemDetection SystemsAlarm PanelsCommunication DevicesPerimeter Security SystemsBy ServiceInstallation and IntegrationMaintenance and SupportAccess Control as a Service (ACaaS)By End-User VerticalCommercialResidentialGovernmentIndustrialTransport and LogisticsHealthcareMilitary and DefenseOther End-User VerticalsBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaLatin America

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter