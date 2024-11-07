BRIX Holdings Opens New Locations And Awards Franchise Agreements In Third Quarter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Best-in-class food service multi-brand franchisor continues positive growth, welcoming new locations from various brands within the portfolio and promising more before year-end

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIX Holdings, LLC , ("BRIX"), a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company specializing in food service chains completed the Q3 of the year with three new store openings across its franchise portfolio. Building on the growth from previous quarters, BRIX is ramping up expansion, anticipating six openings before the end of the year.

BRIX's franchise brands opened three new stores during the third quarter increasing the expansion of its brands for guests in new communities. The portfolio company opened:



Orange Leaf in Cibolo, Texas with franchisee Susana Jimenez.

Red Mango in Hicksville, New York with franchisee Rao Hassan. Clean Juice in Dothan, Alabama with franchisee Elri Parker.

Franchise growth and development are at a healthy pace for the BRIX brands. Clean Juice, the most recently acquired franchise brand, signed a new franchise agreement in Gallatin, Tennessee with franchisees Kristi and Todd Worster, strengthening the brand's reach into new cities.

Intentional growth remains a priority as BRIX's franchise brands continue development for six new store openings before the end of the year anticipating:



Smoothie Factory + Kitchen in Prosper, Texas, outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex;

Two new Orange Leaf locations: one in Azle, Texas and another in Pharr, Texas which opened in October 2024;

A new Orange Leaf location in Evansville, Indiana; and Two Clean Juice locations: one in Brookhaven, Georgia and another in Los Angeles, California.

"Our BRIX brands are resonating with today's consumers by catering to those who value quality products and excellent service," said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings. "Our brands offer joyful, fun experiences for guests, as well as convenient health and wellness options. We're eager to partner with passionate franchisees who want to create these experiences for their communities while building their path to business ownership. As we enter the final quarter, I'm confident we will continue this aggressive growth trajectory into 2025 and beyond."

About BRIX Holdings, LLC:

BRIX Holdings, LLC is a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. BRIX Holdings focuses on brands that are both attractive to the rapidly expanding single-unit owner/operator franchise market segment and have the potential to grow into national and international award-winning chains. The current BRIX Holdings portfolio includes Friendly's®, Clean Juice®, Orange Leaf®, Red Mango®, Smoothie Factory + KitchenTM, Souper Salad®, Humble Donut Co.® and Pizza JukeboxTM.

