Pet Probiotics Supplements Market To Reach USD 1100 Million By 2034 With Steady Growth Driven By Pet Health Awareness | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising demand for health-focused pet food is driving growth in the pet probiotics industry, as supplements enhance nutrient content and promote pet health. Improved probiotic strains and production technologies have made these supplements more accessible and affordable, further boosting Pet Probiotics Supplements expansion. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Probiotics Supplements is projected to expand from USD 780 million in 2024 to USD 1100 million by 2034, driven by increased pet ownership and growing awareness of pet and wellness. Probiotics supplements for pets are essential in enhancing digestive health, boosting immunity, and improving coat quality. With more pet owners seeking high-quality, health-focused products, the market for probiotics supplements has experienced consistent growth. Probiotics supplements have become popular among pet owners due to their ability to enhance pet health beyond standard nutrition. Supplements are widely used to address digestive health, allergies, and immunity. Dogs represent the largest consumer segment, with owners increasingly investing in supplements to maintain their pets' well-being. Additionally, cats and other pets like birds and small mammals also see a rise in probiotic usage, further contributing to the overall demand for pet probiotics. Key Takeaways from Pet Probiotics Supplements Market Study

Market Value: Estimated to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2034, starting from USD 780 million in 2024.

Growth Rate: Projected CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Leading Forms: Dry probiotic supplements, such as powders and capsules, dominate due to longer shelf life and ease of storage. Top Pet Consumers: Dogs are the primary users, followed by cats, with each benefiting from probiotic supplements. "The pet probiotics supplements market is experiencing stable growth as pet owners prioritize health and wellness solutions. The rise in probiotic supplements aligns with consumer demand for natural, effective products that provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition," says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights .





Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 The USA 7.4% Spain 8.1% Canada 9.2% UK 7.5% China 7.7%

Factors Driving Market Growth

Increased awareness of the health benefits of probiotics has led pet owners to incorporate them into daily pet care.Companies are developing targeted probiotic strains like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, which offer specific health benefits and improve gut health.The growing number of pet adoptions, especially during and post-COVID-19, has fueled demand for pet health products.Higher spending on pet nutrition has led to the growth of probiotic-infused pet food products, providing consumers with more choices.

As pet ownership continues to grow, the Pet Probiotics Supplements Market is well-positioned for steady expansion. The market's growth is underpinned by rising awareness of pet health benefits, advancements in probiotic strain development, and a surge in premium pet product offerings.

Competitive Landscape in the Pet Probiotics Supplements Market

The pet probiotics supplements market is competitive, with leading companies innovating to meet consumer demand for high-quality products.

Major players include



Chr. Hansen

Nestle Purina

ADM Protexin

Mars Petcare Inc

Zesty Paws

Unique Biotech

Nutramax

Bacterfield

INLIFE

NaturVet

Canine India

Fera

Pet360

Pangoo

Animal Biome

LORO

Vital Planet Others

Recent Developments



Nestle Purina launched new probiotic supplements targeting different life stages for pets, helping maintain overall health and wellness.

Chr Hansen has partnered with animal health experts to develop solutions tailored to the specific needs of dogs and cats, expanding its product offerings.

Nutramax Laboratories increased its presence in Europe by offering products recommended by veterinarians, enhancing its brand credibility. Zesty Paws released a new line of organic and allergen-free probiotic supplements to meet the demand for natural pet products.

Key Segments of the Report

By Form:

As per form, the industry has been categorized into Powders, Soft Chews, Capsules and Liquid.

By Species:

As per species, the industry has been categorized into Dogs, Cats, Birds and Reptiles.

By Claim:

Based on product claims, the industry has been categorized into No Artificial Additives, No Artificial Flavours, No Artificial Preservatives, Non-GMO, Allergen Free, 100% Vegan, Grain Free, Soil Based and All Natural.

By Functionalities:

As per product functionalities, the industry has been categorized into Gut Health, Immunity Booster, Allergy Support, Digestive Health, Coat Quality and Itching Skin.

By Sales Channel:

This segment is further categorized into Online (Company Website, Ecommerce and Third Party Websites) and Offline (Distributor, Supermarket, Pet Food Shops and Veterinary Clinics).

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out by Regions which is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Spanish Translation

Se proyecta que el mercado de suplementos probióticos para mascotas se expanda de USD 780 millones en 2024 a USD 1100 millones para 2034, impulsado por una mayor propiedad de mascotas y una mayor conciencia sobre la salud y el bienestar de las mascotas. Los suplementos probióticos para mascotas son esenciales para mejorar la salud digestiva, aumentar la inmunidad y mejorar la calidad del pelaje. Con más dueños de mascotas que buscan productos de alta calidad centrados en la salud, el mercado de suplementos probióticos ha experimentado un crecimiento constante.

Los suplementos probióticos se han vuelto populares entre los dueños de mascotas debido a su capacidad para mejorar la salud de las mascotas más allá de la nutrición estándar. Los suplementos se utilizan ampliamente para tratar la salud digestiva, las alergias y la inmunidad. Los perros representan el mayor segmento de consumidores, y los propietarios invierten cada vez más en suplementos para mantener el bienestar de sus mascotas. Además, los gatos y otras mascotas como aves y pequeños mamíferos también ven un aumento en el uso de probióticos, lo que contribuye aún más a la demanda general de probióticos para mascotas.

Conclusiones clave del estudio de mercado de suplementos probióticos para mascotas



Valor de mercado: Se estima que alcanzará los USD 1.1 mil millones para 2034, comenzando con los USD 780 millones en 2024.

Tasa de crecimiento: CAGR proyectada de 3.5% de 2024 a 2034.

Formas principales: Los suplementos probióticos secos, como polvos y cápsulas, dominan debido a su mayor vida útil y facilidad de almacenamiento. Principales consumidores de mascotas: Los perros son los principales usuarios, seguidos de los gatos, y cada uno se beneficia de los suplementos probióticos.

"El mercado de suplementos probióticos para mascotas está experimentando un crecimiento estable a medida que los dueños de mascotas priorizan las soluciones de salud y bienestar. El aumento de los suplementos probióticos se alinea con la demanda de los consumidores de productos naturales y efectivos que brinden beneficios para la salud más allá de la nutrición básica", dice Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio cliente de Future Market Insights .

Perspectivas por país

Países CAGR 2024 a 2034 Estados Unidos 7.4 % España 8.1 % Canadá 9.2 % Reino Unido 7.5 % China 7.7 %

Factores que impulsan el crecimiento del mercado

1. Enfoque en la salud y el bienestar: El aumento de la conciencia sobre los beneficios para la salud de los probióticos ha llevado a los dueños de mascotas a incorporarlos al cuidado diario de las mascotas.

2. Innovación en cepas probióticas: Las empresas están desarrollando cepas probióticas específicas como Lactobacillus y Bifidobacterium, que ofrecen beneficios específicos para la salud y mejoran la salud intestinal.

3. Aumento de la tenencia de mascotas: El creciente número de adopciones de mascotas, especialmente durante y después de la COVID-19, ha impulsado la demanda de productos para la salud de las mascotas.

4. Expansión de los alimentos premium para mascotas: El mayor gasto en nutrición para mascotas ha llevado al crecimiento de productos alimenticios para mascotas con infusión de probióticos, lo que brinda a los consumidores más opciones.

A medida que la propiedad de mascotas continúa creciendo, el mercado de suplementos probióticos para mascotas está bien posicionado para una expansión constante. El crecimiento del mercado está respaldado por una mayor conciencia sobre los beneficios para la salud de las mascotas, avances en el desarrollo de cepas probióticas y un aumento en las ofertas de productos premium para mascotas.

Panorama competitivo en el mercado de suplementos probióticos para mascotas

El mercado de suplementos probióticos para mascotas es competitivo, con empresas líderes que innovan para satisfacer la demanda de los consumidores de productos de alta calidad.

Los principales actores incluyen



Chr. Hansen

Nestlé Purina

ADM Protexin

Mars Petcare Inc

Patas picantes

Biotecnología única

Nutramax

Campo de bacterias

EN VIDA

NaturVet

India canina

Fera

Pet360

Pangoo

Bioma animal

LORO

Planeta vital Otros

Desarrollos recientes



Nestlé Purina lanzó nuevos suplementos probióticos dirigidos a diferentes etapas de la vida de las mascotas, ayudando a mantener la salud y el bienestar general.

Chr Hansen se ha asociado con expertos en salud animal para desarrollar soluciones adaptadas a las necesidades específicas de perros y gatos, ampliando su oferta de productos.

Nutramax Laboratories aumentó su presencia en Europa ofreciendo productos recomendados por veterinarios, mejorando la credibilidad de su marca. Zesty Paws lanzó una nueva línea de suplementos probióticos orgánicos y libres de alérgenos para satisfacer la demanda de productos naturales para mascotas.

Segmentos clave del informe

Por formulario:

Según la forma, la industria se ha clasificado en polvos, masticables blandos, cápsulas y líquidos.

Por especies:

Por especie, la industria se ha clasificado en Perros, Gatos, Aves y Reptiles.

Por Reclamación:

Sobre la base de las afirmaciones del producto, la industria se ha clasificado en Sin aditivos artificiales, Sin sabores artificiales, Sin conservantes artificiales, Sin OGM, Sin alérgenos, 100% vegano, Sin cereales, A base de tierra y Todo natural.

Por funcionalidades:

Según las funcionalidades del producto, la industria se ha clasificado en salud intestinal, refuerzo de la inmunidad, apoyo a las alergias, salud digestiva, calidad del pelaje y picazón en la piel.

Por canal de venta:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en Online (Sitio web de la empresa, comercio electrónico y sitios web de terceros) y Offline (Distribuidor, Supermercado, Tiendas de alimentos para mascotas y Clínicas Veterinarias).

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo por regiones segmentadas en América del Norte, América Latina, Europa, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional, Oceanía y Medio Oriente y África.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

