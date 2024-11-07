HR For Health And Dental Intelligence Announce Partnership To Provide Education And Support To Dental Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HR for and Intelligence form partnership to support dental practices across the nation.

Empowering Dental Practices Through Shared Expertise in HR Compliance and Practice Analytics

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic collaboration designed to empower dental practices with essential HR tools and data-driven insights, HR for Health and Dental Intelligence are proud to announce their partnership. This alliance aims to offer comprehensive support and education to help dental practices navigate the complexities of human resources management and practice performance without the need for complex system integrations.

Through this partnership, HR for Health will leverage its expertise in HR compliance and employee management to provide Dental Intelligence users with valuable insights into handling key HR tasks such as onboarding, offboarding, employee performance, and retention. In turn, Dental Intelligence will share its cutting-edge analytics and data optimization strategies with HR for Health clients, helping them make informed business decisions that enhance overall practice efficiency.

"At HR for Health, we're committed to providing dental practices with the tools they need to stay compliant and efficient," said Ali Oromchian, JD, LL.M, CEO and Co-Founder of HR for Health. "This partnership with Dental Intelligence allows us to extend our reach by offering educational resources that bridge the gap between HR management and business performance insights."

Similarly, Dental Intelligence is excited to collaborate with HR for Health, furthering its mission to help practices harness the power of data to optimize their operations. "By working together with HR for Health, we can provide our clients with an enhanced understanding of both their business metrics and their HR processes, ultimately contributing to more successful, compliant, and productive practices," said Ashley Best, Director of Partnerships at Dental Intelligence.

This partnership underscores the shared values of both companies: to educate, support, and empower dental practices. Together, HR for Health and Dental Intelligence are committed to delivering actionable strategies and resources that allow dental professionals to focus on what matters most-their patients.

About HR for Health

HR for Health is a leading provider of comprehensive HR solutions designed specifically for healthcare professionals. HR for Health offers a bulletproof software platform that makes HR so easy that users don't have to think twice about it, supported by consultative tools that guide the users along the way, even if they aren't HR professionals. With a deep understanding of the healthcare industry's intricacies, HR for Health enables practitioners to easily and intuitively manage their HR needs while focusing on delivering exceptional patient care. Learn more at .

About Dental Intelligence:

Dental Intelligence is the leader in practice analytics and patient management software, providing dental practices with the insights they need to enhance productivity, patient care, and profitability. With a focus on data-driven decision-making, Dental Intelligence helps practices optimize every aspect of their operations. Learn more at .

