Increase in adoption of electric (EVs) & hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), rise in preference for use of lithium-ion batteries boost the market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a new report, titled, " Growing at 20.3% CAGR | The Global Electric Two-Wheeler Lithium-Ion BMS Market Size Reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2031 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market size was valued at $0.90 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 229 Pages) at:Increase in adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and rise in industry preference for use of lithium-ion batteries drive the growth of the electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market. In addition, growth in adoption of rechargeable batteries propels the market growth. However, increase in overall price of the products with addition of battery management system hinders the growth of the market. Further, increase in adoption of cloud-connected battery management systems, growth in demand for renewable energy, and growth in demand for e-bikes and e-scooters provide remarkable growth opportunities for players operating in the market.The electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, topology, and region. By vehicle type, it is segmented into pedelecs, scooters, and motorcycles. By topology, it is classified into centralized, distributed, and modular. By region, the report is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on topology, the modular segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Owing to advantages, such as scalability based on requirement, lower maintenance cost, and noise immunity. However, the distributed segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.7% from 2022 to 2031. Distributed battery management system provides improved precision, owing to the presence of dedicated microcontrollers for each cell and are cheaper.Based on vehicle type, the scooter segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Mopeds and scooters are gaining traction in the electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market as they are filling a medium-trip-sized gap in micro-mobility.Enquiry Before Buying:The global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.Top Market Players:Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Litongwei Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Navitas System LLC, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Nuvation Energy, Elithion Inc, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Leclanché SABuy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (229 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:COVID-19 Scenario:● The pandemic had a negative impact on the global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management systems market, due to worldwide lockdown, halt in manufacturing activities, and trade restrictions.● Post-pandemic, there has been a resurgence in the demand for electric vehicles, owing to greater adoption of clean energy sources, emission restrictions, and supportive government policies, thereby driving the demand for the global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system systems.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. Other Trending Reports:1. Electric Vehicle Market -2. Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market -3. Electric Vehicle Motor Market -4. Electric Drive Mining Truck Market -5. Electric Ships Market -  

