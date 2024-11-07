Newstalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's All-American Book Club Holiday Conversations, Inspire Faith In November's Featured Newscast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The All American Club

The All-American Endorsed Christmas Features

Bill Abbott, President and CEO, Great American & Great American Christmas

Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott returns to the show to discuss the Great American Christmas Festival and the new inspirational Christmas schedule.

- Eden Gordon HillWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Newstalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's All-American Book Club holiday conversations, will bring inspiration, faith, hope, and powerful voices to the lineup for November's newscast. The featured guests include Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott, who returns to the show to talk about the Great American Christmas Festival and the new inspirational Christmas schedule on Great American Family and Great American Pure Flix. Also, the premier of 'God's Not Dead: In God We Trust' with actor David A.R. White will also be featured on Great American Pure Flix and here at WMALShannon Bream, a 'Fox News Sunday' host, joined the All-American Book Club to discuss her featured New York Times Bestselling Books by Fox News Books. Her book series, including 'The Women of the Bible Speak,' features women in the Biblical Hall of Faith sharing their inspiring stories of resilience, prayer, diligence, warrior-like features, and discernment as they carried a Biblical generation and their journeys that teach us today in our present culture."NewsTalk WMAL and Cumulus Media are honored to share these impactful voices who advocate for faith and family values in the public square. It's an honor to work with these best-selling authors , recognized talent, and organizations who seek to bring hope and American historical presence to our future generations of leaders, our voices of conviction and faith are needed more than ever in today's culture. It's an honor to celebrate faith this Christmas Season." said Eden Gordon Hill, host of The All-American Book Club.Join us for The All-American Book Club on WMAL download the weekly podcast, and follow us on the new YouTube Channel. It's an honor to celebrate faith this Christmas Season." said Eden Gordon Hill, host of The All-American Book Club.Join us for The All-American Book Club on WMAL download the weekly podcast, and follow us on the new YouTube Channel.2024 Election Features:The All-American Book Club 2024 Election Features Kingstone Studio Kingstone Studios' CEO Art Ayris & President Trump Election Edition Book; Noelle Huizenga, National Religious Broadcasters Vice President of Public Policy, In '24, America Can Elect the 'Women's President.'Kingstone Studios and Comics: The studio behind Kingstone Comics and U.S. Comics is releasing a special President Trump Election Edition comic book on the American flag ahead of Election Day in honor of President Donald J. Trump. The American flag is an enduring symbol of freedom.Noelle Huizenga is the vice president of public policy & communications at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB):In an opinion article published in Newsmax, Noelle Huizenga, NRB vice president of public policy & communications, wrote that women of faith must turn out to vote as“salt and light.” READ: In '24, America Can Elect the 'Women's President.'“The 47th president of the United States will be empowered to advance policies that dignify women or policies that harm them,” Huizenga writes.“Women of faith must not stay home [on November 5].”Bill Abbott is President and Chief Executive Officer of Great American Media, home to the portfolio of family-friendly brands, including linear TV networks, Great American Family and Great American Faith & Living; streaming service Great American Pure Flix, and two FAST channels, Great American Adventures and Pure Flix. Great American Family is the company's flagship network and features original holiday movies, rom-coms and classic series celebrating faith, family, and country. Over the past twelve months, the network has been the fastest-growing channel on TV.Great American Media, renowned for its dedication to high-quality faith and family productions, proudly announces the early launch of GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024. Great American Media will host its first-ever Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Northwell Park at UBS Arena beginning November 22. (Tickets are on sale now!!)Great American Pure Flix 'God's Not Dead: In God We Trust': Great American Media announced the 5th installment of the most successful faith franchise of all-time, God's Not Dead: In God We Trust, is a streaming exclusive available only on Great American Pure Flix, starting on November 1 (8 p.m. ET). In God's Not Dead: In God We Trust, David A.R. White plays Reverend David Hill who with the help of a skilled political strategist runs for political office to preserve religious freedom and heal the divide in his country. As Reverend Hill navigates the treacherous waters of modern politics, his faith and principles are put to the ultimate test.Shannon Bream's 'Women of the Bible Speak':Shannon Bream, a 'Fox News Sunday' host and 'Livin the Bream' podcast joined the All-American Book Club to discuss her featured New York Times Bestselling Books by Fox News Books. Her book series, including 'The Women of the Bible Speak,' features women in the Biblical Hall of Faith sharing their inspiring stories of resilience, prayer, diligence, warrior-like features, and discernment as they carried a Biblical generation and their journeys that teach us today in our present culture. Her three-part book series also includes titles, 'The Love Stories of the Bible Speak' and 'The Mothers and the Daughters of the Bible Speak.' Shannon also speaks to the love of Christmas and the inspiration behind the Love Stories title. These three books include workbooks and are featured in Bible Studies nationwide.Shelley Shepard Gray featured Fiction Book Series 'Unforgiven' and 'Unforgotten' Revell Books:Page-Turning Amish Suspense from Bestselling Author Shelley Shepard Gray. Amish aficionado Shelley Shepard Gray is well versed on balancing the warm and engaging tone she's known for with a plot that keeps readers turning the pages. In her newest work, Unforgotten, Gray delivers a tension-filled story that unpacks what it means to forgive, trust, and love despite the pain of the past. This riveting story is sure to be a winner among Amish fiction fans.She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author.

