ServiceNow announces appointment of William O’Neill as Area VP for UAE

(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 5, 2024 – ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced the appointment of William O’Neill as Area Vice President for the UAE. In his role, O’Neill will lead the company’s regional teams across UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and other key markets in the region. His appointment comes as ServiceNow’s momentum in the region continues to accelerate.



Today, the ServiceNow UAE Cloud hosted on Microsoft Azure is live, ahead of its originally planned 2025 launch schedule. ServiceNow is committed to meeting the business transformation needs of all organizations in the UAE, in both the public and private sectors. With the additional UAE offering of the ServiceNow UAE Cloud, the company’s growing ecosystem of partners and customers can accelerate the delivery of value with the AI-powered Now Platform.



“The UAE, and the wider Middle East, is a strategic market for ServiceNow’s growth. We are seeing tremendous interest in the Now Platform, from regional governments and private sector organizations, as they look to embed AI Agents across the enterprise in order to deliver improved employee and customer outcomes. Responding to customer demand, we’re excited to be going live with our UAE Cloud, now, ahead of our original timeline,” commented Fabio Spoletini, Group VP, Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa, ServiceNow. “With William’s extensive knowledge of the regional customer and technology landscape, proven leadership capabilities and a strong track record of delivering exceptional results, I am confident that he will be able to build on the strong foundation established and propel ServiceNow to its next phase of growth in the region.”



O’Neill’s appointment is part of ServiceNow’s ambitious growth plans for the region. Last month, on the sidelines of GITEX in Dubai, e& UAE announced a multi-year technology transformation program with ServiceNow and Quintica, an Elite ServiceNow partner. Dubai Holding Group Services also announced that it is working with ServiceNow to enhance how its specialist teams provide shared service support in Procurement, Finance, and Human Capital.



O’Neill will build on this customer and partner momentum, deepening relationships with new and existing customers, empowering these enterprises to leverage the AI capabilities of the Now Platform to elevate experiences for employees and customers. As AVP for the region, he will collaborate with cross-functional teams within ServiceNow to build tailored go-to-market strategies that will further enhance the company’s value proposition for regional customers. O’Neill joins ServiceNow from Qualtrics where he most notably helped the company establish its pan-regional operations in MEA. As an experienced businessman, O’Neill has also held several leadership roles at Citrix and LON & co, successfully leading multi-cultural teams in delivering strong business results.



"ServiceNow is at the forefront of AI-powered business transformation in the region and the company’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions resonates deeply with my professional aspirations," said O’Neill. "As I take on this exciting challenge, it is the success of our customers and partners that will be our north star. I take this opportunity to reiterate our deep commitment to them as we innovate together to deliver more seamless, intelligent, and bespoke employee and customer experiences.”





