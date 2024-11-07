Landsbankinn Hf.: Covered Bond Exchange Offering Results
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In relation to Landsbankinn's covered bond auction yesterday, was a covered bond exchange offering where holders of the series LBANK CBI 24 could sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the auction at a predefined clean price of 100.
The covered bond exchange offering results in Landsbankinn buying ISK 1.500m in the series LBANK CBI 24.
Settlement will take place on 13 November 2024.
