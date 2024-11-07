Zhytomyr, Rivne Regions Partially Blacked Out After Drone Attack - Grid Operator
11/7/2024 7:11:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zhytomyr and Rivne regions of Ukraine were partially left without electricity as a result of the Russian strile targeting an energy infrastructure facility.
That's according to NEC Ukrenergo , the Ukrainian power system operator, Ukrinform reports.
"As a result of the attack of Russian UAVs on an energy facility in Zhytomyr region, power supply was partially cut off in Zhytomyr and Rivne regions. Emergency recovery work will kick off as soon as the security situation allows," the report says.
Meanwhile, average electricity consumption in Ukraine on November 7 as of 9:30 was 4.1% lower than the previous day.
The import of electricity on Thursday is scheduled from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 1,926 MWh.
The Ministry of Energy reports that on November 6, the energy industry restored electricity supply to 26,011 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities.
