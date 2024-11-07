Aircraft Filters Market To Surpass USD 1.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aircraft Filters size is expected to register 5% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by increasing global air traffic.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft Filters was valued at USD 964.7 million in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 1.5 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing focus on developing state-of-the-art filtration technologies, such as activated carbon filters and HEPA filters, is driving this growth. These technologies are designed to improve cabin air quality by eliminating allergens, and ultra-fine particles, and pollutants,. As airlines and aircraft manufacturers prioritize passenger health and comfort, there is a growing investment in high-quality air filtration systems to create cleaner, safer cabin environments. These advanced systems are increasingly being integrated with modern air management solutions to enhance overall air quality and efficiency.

The air filters segment is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Air filters play a vital role in removing airborne contaminants and particulates in various aviation applications. They protect engines and maintain air quality within aircraft cabins by trapping dust, pollen, and pollutants while allowing for sufficient airflow, ensuring both optimal engine performance and passenger comfort. Advances in filter technology, including HEPA filters and advanced synthetic materials, are continuously improving the performance and reliability of air filtration systems in aviation.

By aircraft type, the aircraft filters market is segmented into commercial aircraft, business jets, military aircraft, UAVs, and helicopters. The UAV segment is projected to reach over USD 300 million by 2032. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), or drones, are increasingly used in both military and commercial applications. These vehicles need specialized filtration systems to protect sensitive propulsion systems and electronic components from environmental contaminants. Additionally, fuel filters ensure a clean fuel supply for energy sources or combustion engines. As UAVs are often compact, advanced filtration solutions are necessary to maintain performance without compromising on size. The growing use of UAVs, particularly in surveillance and delivery applications, is driving demand for efficient and reliable filtration systems.

North America dominated the global aircraft filters market in 2023, accounting for over 30% of the market share. This region remains a key player in the market due to its well-established aviation industry and significant investments in commercial and military aviation. The continuous modernization of aircraft fleets, coupled with strong innovation and safety standards, is boosting the demand for advanced filtration systems across the region.

Aircraft Filters Market Players

Companies including Parker Hannifin Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Pall Corporation, Safran Group, Honeywell International Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Porvair Filtration Group are some firms working in aircraft filters industry.

The aircraft filters market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecasts in terms of revenue (USD Million) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Type



Air filters

Fuel filters

Oil filters Others

Market, By Aircraft Type



Commercial aircraft

Business jets

Military aircraft

UAV Helicopter

Market, By Application



Engine

Cabin

Hydraulic systems

Fuel systems

Pneumatic system Others

Market, By Sales Channel



OEM Aftermarket

