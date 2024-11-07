عربي


Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Mumbai Police File Extortion Case

11/7/2024 5:08:45 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mumbai/Raipur- bollywoodactorShah Rukh Khan has received a death threat and a demand for Rs 50 lakh, Mumbai Police said on Thursday, adding an extortion case has been filed in this connection.

The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“Bandra police station received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for Rs 50 lakh. An offence has been registered. No arrest has been made yet,” a senior police official said.

A case has been registered by the Bandra police under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of Bharaitya Nyaya Sanhita against the unknown caller who threatened Shah Rukh Khan, the official said.

Police teams have been dispatched at various places for further investigation, he said.

While there was no confirmation from Mumbai police on reports that the call was made from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a Raipur police official said Mumbai police are giving notice to one Faiyaz Khan for threatening Shah Rukh Khan.

Kashmir Observer

