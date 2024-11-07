Neha Kakkar Set To Headline Inaugural Indian Musical Festival In Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Indian Musical Festival marks Neha Kakkar's return to Dubai after three years and is set to be one of the biggest carnivals in the country with over 10,000 tickets on sale

Dubai, UAE – November 07, 2024 – The Indian Musical Festival (IMF), Dubai's biggest music festival, is set to debut with an unforgettable performance by Bollywood's Pop Queen, Neha Kakkar. Taking place at Etisalat Academy on December 28th, 2024, this premier event will bring Neha Kakkar back to Dubai, three years since her last live show in the city, for a show-stopping experience filled with energy, music, and the true spirit of Bollywood. Known for her iconic voice, magnetic stage presence, and hits that have dominated the charts, Neha's performance at IMF Dubai is anticipated to be the must-attend musical celebration of the year.

Neha Kakkar, with her infectious charisma and talent, has become one of the most-watched female artists worldwide, amassing over 4 billion views on YouTube and a fanbase of more than 78.7 million followers on Instagram. She holds the distinction of being the first Indian artist awarded the prestigious YouTube Diamond Award in 2021, underscoring her massive influence and popularity. Her recognition on platforms such as Forbes India's Celebrity 100 and the Asia 100 Digital Stars lists further highlights her global impact, solidifying her status as an international music icon.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Aadhil Noushad, Managing Director, said,“We are thrilled to bring the Indian Musical Festival to Dubai, with Neha Kakkar headlining our maiden edition. It is our pleasure to unite the fans with the music and artists they love through unforgettable performances and energy. We look forward to making IMF Dubai a landmark festival that celebrates Indian music and culture on a grand scale.”

This maiden edition of IMF Dubai is expected to be a celebration like no other with more than 10,000 tickets on sale, making it one of the biggest music carnivals in the UAE. It is set to capture the heart of Bollywood through Neha Kakkar's most beloved songs and deliver an electrifying night to fans and music lovers across the UAE. As the headline artist, Neha will take the audience on a journey through her biggest hits, blending powerful vocals with captivating stage production in an evening that promises non-stop entertainment and high-energy performances.

Tickets for IMF Dubai's inaugural concert are now on sale, with a limited-time 15 per cent discount available on all categories during Phase 1 of ticketing. Given the high anticipation around this event, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to be part of Dubai's largest Bollywood musical celebration of 2024. This exclusive event not only brings fans closer to one of India's most celebrated pop sensations but also offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the vibrant Bollywood music scene in Dubai.

IMF Dubai, organized by Notout Entertainments LLC and Elounge India with ticketing partner Qtickets, represents a landmark commitment to premier Indian entertainment in Dubai. As IMF Dubai launches its flagship festival, it sets a new standard for Indian musical events in the region, with future editions already in the planning stages to make an even greater impact. IMF Dubai is more than a concert-it's a celebration of culture, music, and a shared passion that connects people across borders.

For more information on tickets, event details, and more, please visit imfdubai/.

To book your tickets now, visit tinyurl/4jpwarkw.

For more queries and the latest updates, visit tinyurl/jkr44nvs.