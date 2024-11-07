Menzies Aviation Extends MACH Roll-Out To 28 New Locations

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 7 November 2024, Dubai:

Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world's airports and airlines, has announced an extension of its partnership with Wipro to roll-out the Menzies Cargo Handling (MACH) cargo management system to 28 new stations in 2025.

In 2024, working with leading services and consulting company Wipro, Menzies' pioneering, end-to-end MACH system has been deployed at 24 locations across four continents, with a further 13 airports on track to go live over the coming months.

Since its launch in November 2023, the new cargo management system has been rolled-out at major locations including Auckland Airport (AKL), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and O. R. Tambo International Airport (JNB) and has managed more than 150,000 tonnes. It will ultimately be used by more than 3,000 end users, with over 600 Menzies employees now trained to use the system safely and effectively.



The introduction of MACH represents a transition to a truly innovative end-to-end cargo management system, revolutionising operations across the Menzies network. Its cloud-based architecture ensures accessibility from anywhere, anytime and on any device, providing real-time insights and data.

Operating from a 'single source of truth,' MACH seamlessly integrates with other systems helping to simplify and standardise all processes. An integral part of the cargo management ecosystem, it improves data accuracy as all electronic information is populated automatically across the system.

Rory Fidler, SVP Cargo Technology, Menzies Aviation, said:

“We are very excited to confirm the second phase of the MACH roll-out, which will see the system implemented at an additional 28 locations across the world. The first phase of the programme will be completed over the coming months, which is testament to the successful offering, and sharing the multiple benefits of this pioneering and cutting-edge system to our airline customers across our global network.”

Omkar Nisal, UKI Managing Director, Wipro Limited, said:

“Leveraging advanced automation, real-time data integration, and streamlined workflows, our solution is helping Menzies handle more shipments with fewer resources, leading to cost savings and faster turnaround times. Through real-time data integration, Menzies is now able to have better visibility into the supply chain, allowing them to identify and resolve issues promptly, thus ensuring timely deliveries and customer satisfaction. We are committed to continually raising the bar on our work for Menzies and bringing these leading technology solutions to the broader Cargo industry.”