Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: After Salman Khan, Now SRK Gets Threat Call, Case Registered
11/7/2024 5:00:31 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly received death threat. This came following several recent threats made to fellow actor Salman Khan. Times Now report stated that threat was made through phone call.
As per the report, a case has been filed at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai against an unknown individual for allegedly threatening the actor. Also Read
| Baba Siddique murder case: Cops nab Pune man, say he was offered contract
According to News18 report, the threat call was reportedly made by a man named Faizan from Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Sources further mentioned that Mumbai Police team has been dispatched to Raipur for further investigation on this.
According to the Mumbai Police, the death threat call was received at Bandra Police Station and the caller demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakhs, as per news agency ANI. The police also stated that the caller threatened the actor's life if the payment was not made.
Also Read
| Salman Khan death threats: Cops arrest Lawrence Bishnoi's 'brother' Bikaram
A senior police official informed that no arrest has been made yet. Citing the official, PTI reported that a case has been registered by the Bandra police under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of Bharaitya Nyaya Sanhita against the unknown caller. Salman Khan death threat update
Earlier in the day, the Mumbai police said that they arrested a man from Karnataka on Wednesday for sending threat message to Salman along with a demand for ₹5 crore on traffic police's helpline, an official said. The accused, identified as Bikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, who claimed to be the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, is a native of Jalore district of Rajasthan, said Mumbai Police. On Monday night, Bishnoi who is originally from Rajasthan's Jalore had sent threat message on the WhatsApp helpline of the Mumbai Traffic Police control room.
Also Read
| Woman held for sending message threatening to harm UP CM Adityanath Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Feud
Salman Khan has been receiving death threats and is targeted by the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April, alleged members of the gang fired shots outside the actor's home in Bandra, sparking major concerns about his safety. The feud between Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to 1998, when the actor was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks, an animal sacred to the Bishnoi community.
