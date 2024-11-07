Ten Injured As Bus Hits Truck In Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) Ten people were when a Tamil Nadu State Road Corporation (TNSRTC) bus hit a truck carrying iron rods on the Chennai-Tiruchi highway in Chengalpattu district on Thursday.

According to officials, the bus, travelling towards Virudachalam, hit the truck from behind.

The front portion of the bus was severely damaged, and both the driver and conductor were rescued from the vehicle.

All injured individuals, including ten passengers, were admitted to the local hospital.

Chengalpattu police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

This accident follows a tragic incident on the Chennai-Tiruchi highway earlier in the week.

On Monday, a female Sub-Inspector and a female Head Constable lost their lives when their two-wheeler was struck by a speeding car.

The deceased, Sub-Inspector Jayashree (36) and Head Constable Nithya, both from Madhavaram Police Station, were reportedly on duty and headed to arrest a suspect when the accident occurred near Sirunagalur.

While travelling near Maduranthakam, a car attempting to overtake them hit their bike from behind, throwing both officers onto the road.

In a separate incident on October 31, S. Krishnaveni, a Special Sub-Inspector of Tamil Nadu police, was also struck by a speeding motorbike.

P. Balachandran, social activist and Senior Councillor at the Centre for Policy and Development Studies, a Chennai-based think tank, commented, "We have been conducting seminars and awareness programmes across Tamil Nadu on road safety. However, despite these efforts, accidents are still frequently reported across the state. Overspeeding and careless driving are undoubtedly major causes of such tragedies."