Acer Announces Operating Income For Q3'24 At NT$1.60 Billion And For Year-To-September At NT$3.85 Billion With 36.1% Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer (TWSE: 2353) announced its results for the third quarter of 2024: consolidated revenues were NT$72.69 billion with 8.3% growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 7.8% growth year-on-year (YoY); gross profits reached NT$7.68 billion, up 6.9% QoQ and 5.2% YoY, with 10.6% margin; operating income was NT$1.60 billion, up 9.2% QoQ and 3.7% YoY, with 2.2% margin; net income[1] was NT$1.50 billion, up 7.2% QoQ; and per share was NT$0.50. Businesses other than computers and displays contributed 26.9% of total group revenues, while public subsidiaries contributed 26.4% of operating income. For year-to-September, consolidated revenues were NT$198.66 billion with 11.5% growth YoY; gross profits reached NT$21.05 billion, up 11.3% YoY

with 10.6% margin; operating income was NT$3.85 billion, up 36.1% YoY with 1.9% margin; net income[1] was NT$4.11 billion, up 5.0% YoY; and earnings per share was NT$1.37. Businesses other than computers and displays contributed 28.0% of total group revenues, while public subsidiaries contributed 36.5% of operating income. To strengthen the company's risk management, realize sustainable development goals, and enhance governance, Acer's Board of Directors approved the reorganization of the former Risk Management Committee to become the "Risk Management and Sustainable Development Committee," with expanded tasks of overseeing cyber security and corporate sustainability.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit for more information.

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED