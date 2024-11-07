Artistic Phoenix Sculpture From West China's Fengdu County Unveiled In Mexico's Guanajuato Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - In Guanajuato City, Mexico, marigolds adorned the entire city as people dressed up in skeleton costumes and danced to the music, creating a vibrant atmosphere for the traditional local festival, the Day of the Dead.
On the afternoon of October 31, following the opening ceremony of the Day of the Dead, a sculpture of a phoenix from Fengdu County in west China's Chongqing Municipality was unveiled in Guanajuato City, marking a significant moment for the friendship and economic and trade exchanges between the two sides.
Tang Shouyuan, head of the Fengdu County, officially donated the sculpture to Guanajuato during the ceremony, expressing his hope that the friendship between the two sides would "endure like a phoenix" and that their future would be "as brilliant as a phoenix."
Since Guanajuato and Fengdu became sister cities, the two sides have established a friendship that transcends mountains and seas through cultural exchange. They have jointly held the lighting ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mexico and China and incorporated each other cultural elements and projects into important holiday activities, according to Tang.
The sculpture features a majestic phoenix with its wings spread, entirely golden in color, holding an auspicious pearl in its mouth, with a circular crown on its head resembling the sun. The design of the sculpture is inspired by the ancient Ba-Yu sacred bird that dates back over 2,000 years, unearthed in Fengdu County. It embodies the auspicious, peaceful, prosperous, and soaring symbolism.
Samantha Smith Gutiérrez, mayor of Guanajuato City, expressed her gratitude for the sculpture donation from Fengdu County. She said that the phoenix sculpture represents the profound historical and cultural traditions of Fengdu County and also signifies a new phase in the friendship between the two sides.
