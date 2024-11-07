Artistic Phoenix Sculpture From West China's Fengdu County Unveiled In Mexico's Guanajuato Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) CHONGQING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - In Guanajuato City, Mexico, marigolds adorned the entire city as people dressed up in skeleton costumes and danced to the music, creating a vibrant atmosphere for the traditional local festival, the Day of the Dead.





On the afternoon of October 31, following the opening ceremony of the Day of the Dead, a sculpture of a phoenix from Fengdu County in west China's Chongqing Municipality was unveiled in Guanajuato City, marking a significant moment for the friendship and economic and trade exchanges between the two sides.



Tang Shouyuan, head of the Fengdu County, officially donated the sculpture to Guanajuato during the ceremony, expressing his hope that the friendship between the two sides would "endure like a phoenix" and that their future would be "as brilliant as a phoenix."



Since Guanajuato and Fengdu became sister cities, the two sides have established a friendship that transcends mountains and seas through cultural exchange. They have jointly held the lighting ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mexico and China and incorporated each other cultural elements and projects into important holiday activities, according to Tang.



The sculpture features a majestic phoenix with its wings spread, entirely golden in color, holding an auspicious pearl in its mouth, with a circular crown on its head resembling the sun. The design of the sculpture is inspired by the ancient Ba-Yu sacred bird that dates back over 2,000 years, unearthed in Fengdu County. It embodies the auspicious, peaceful, prosperous, and soaring symbolism.



Samantha Smith Gutiérrez, mayor of Guanajuato City, expressed her gratitude for the sculpture donation from Fengdu County. She said that the phoenix sculpture represents the profound historical and cultural traditions of Fengdu County and also signifies a new phase in the friendship between the two sides.





In the afternoon of October 31, in Guanajuato City, Mexico, local residents and tourists take photos with the phoenix sculpture from Fengdu, Chongqing.

Both Fengdu County and Guanajuato City are internationally renowned for their tourism and cultural significance.



Fengdu County is known for its "ghost city" culture, which embodies the principles of punishing evil and promoting goodness. The Fengdu Temple Fair is recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage. Guanajuato City, on the other hand, is one of the most representative cities for the Day of the Dead in Mexico. The city's historic center and surrounding mining areas are listed as World Heritage sites, making it a significant emblem of Latin America.



On November 10, 2021, Fengdu County and Guanajuato City signed a sister city agreement. On August 25, 2023, the two sides signed a memorandum of cooperation to create an exemplary model of international sister city exchange. This memorandum establishes agreements for mutual participation in important holiday activities, the construction of city sculptures in the urban core area, and the establishment of platforms for product display and sales.



In recent years, the exchanges between the two places have deepened, with people from both sides continuously learning from and respecting each other, creating a chapter of friendship that transcends borders.



On the day of the unveiling of the sculpture, a group of students from Guanajuato University performed the traditional mask dance from Fengdu in front of the sculpture. The dance was choreographed by Lyu Zhentao, a volunteer from the Fengdu County Cultural Center, and organized by Professor Li Yanmei from Guanajuato University. Lyu said that this performance deepened the local people's understanding of Fengdu culture and also brought the two sides closer through art.



During the Day of the Dead, the Fengdu mask dance participated in multiple parades and performances, and the participants also showcased ghost masks, painted gourds, and other cultural and creative products.



Local media commentary has noted that the government of Guanajuato City in Mexico and the delegation from Fengdu County have reaffirmed their cooperative relationship, opening new doors for cultural exchange and artistic promotion.



On November 1, the delegation from Fengdu County visited the capital city, Mexico City, and met with Bai Yang, general manager of Mexico World Import and Export Corporation. After negotiations, both sides agreed to jointly invest in the establishment of an international trade company to facilitate bilateral trade, and signed an economic and trade cooperation agreement with the new company.



Via the visit, the delegation from Fengdu County has achieved fruitful results in cultural tourism and economic and trade cooperation exchanges. They have created a cultural product featuring different cultures, provided a vivid example for international sister city cultural exchanges, and laid a solid foundation for deepening bilateral economic and trade cooperation.





