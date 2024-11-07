Does Cong Want To Rewrite Constitution, Asks BJP Over ‘Blank’ Red Book In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, November 7 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday reacted angrily to purported distribution of blank notebook as copy at Rahul Gandhi's Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur yesterday and said that the entire agenda of party was on spreading falsehoods.

Slamming Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra BJP chief said that the incident shows party's plan to write the Constitution as it wants, by showing a blank notepad as a copy of Constitution.

State BJP chief spokesperson Keshava Upadhye took to X and wrote,“By giving the name of constitution to a blank notepad, has the Congress indirectly revealed its plan to write the constitution as it wants? Otherwise, the Congress has been talking about cancelling the reservation provided by the Constitution for the past few days. Support to Congress means killing the Constitution.''

Reacting to the charge, Congress chief spokesman Atul Londhe accused the BJP of spreading fake narrative. He asked why BJP is disturbed, if Rahul Gandhi carries a copy of Constitution, reiterating the party's resolve to save it.

Addressing the gathering yesterday, the Congress MP had said, ''What was being spoken by Bhagwan Buddha, Gandhiji, Ambedkarji, Ashok, Phule are all in the Constitution. This book is not just a modern version but the thoughts behind it are 1000 years old... This book (shows) is a way to live and a way to die.''

He also blamed BJP and RSS for eroding values enshrined in the Constitution.

Maharashtra Deputy CM also targeted Rahul Gandhi for carrying copy of the Constitution with a red cover and asked, ''What message Rahul Gandhi wanted to give by showing a red copy of the Constitution of India?''

He also accused him of building a coalition of anarchists.

Congress state president Nana Patole slammed Fadnavis, saying, ''Those who oppose the Constitution have no right to decide whether Constitution's book should be red, yellow or black. Do BJP and Fadnavis equate saving the Constitution with urban naxalism?''he asked.

