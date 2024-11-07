Europe Expects U.S. To Comply With Its Commitments To Ukraine Ex-Finnish Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European politicians hope that in the best-case scenario, the United States will continue to honor its commitments to Ukraine.

Pekka Haavisto, a Finnish MP and former foreign minister, told this to Ukrinform, commenting on Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

"Everyone is waiting, and of course, in the best-case scenario, the United States will continue to adhere to its commitments to Ukraine and understand how important it is to find a way to a sustainable solution to the conflict -- not only for the United States, but also for of Europe," he said.

According to Haavisto, as a European politician, he expects that "good transatlantic cooperation between the U.S. and the EU will continue, including on the Ukrainian issue, because without the United States it would be very difficult to continue to support Ukraine at the current level."

This is a very important issue for Ukraine's future, the politician added.

Haavisto made the comment to Ukrinform during his visit to UN headquarters, where he chaired an event to discuss environmental security in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.