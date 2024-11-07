CUTS International Launches APAC Cybersecurity Project In India To Safeguard Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 7 (KNN) CUTS International has unveiled the APAC Cybersecurity Fund (ACF) Project in India, an initiative backed by The Asia Foundation and Google, aimed at fortifying micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) against threats across ten Indian states.

The project, part of a broader 12-country program in the Asia-Pacific region, seeks to enhance cybersecurity awareness and basic cyber hygiene through specialised training and cyber clinics.

The regional initiative targets the upskilling of 600,000 individuals from 300,000 underserved organisations, with India's specific goal set at training 90,000 MSME personnel, emphasising 50 per cent participation from women-led enterprises.

The implementation spans ten Indian states including, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Tripura, targeting over 20,000 MSMEs.

The project includes curriculum localisation in various Indian languages, including Assamese, Hindi, English, and Bengali, to ensure widespread accessibility.

During the launch event in Kolkata, CUTS International Executive Director Bipul Chattopadhyay highlighted the increasing digitalisation of Indian businesses and emphasised the importance of aligning data protection with business security.

He noted the growing trend of cross-border data storage arrangements and the project's potential to gather valuable regional insights.

Dr. Mou Sen, Joint Director, West Bengal's MSME Department, brought attention to the unique challenges faced by India's traditional craftspeople and artisans.

Despite achieving recognition through initiatives like One District One Product (ODOP) and GI tags, these skilled individuals often struggle with digital literacy and market access.

Dr. Lalzirmawia Chhangte, Secretary, Commerce and Industries for Mizoram, addressed the dual nature of technological advancement in the MSME sector.

While IT and artificial intelligence offer growth opportunities, they also increase vulnerability to data breaches, making cybersecurity crucial for sustainable digital transformation.

The event gathered diverse stakeholders, including representatives from various government departments, MSME associations, civil society organisations, and media, demonstrating the broad-based support for this cybersecurity initiative aimed at protecting India's vital MSME sector.

