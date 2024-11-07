Minister Al Kaabi Concludes Working Visit To Tokyo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Minister of State for Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, concluded a working visit to Japan during which he held meetings with senior Japanese leaders on cooperation in the energy sector.

H E Minister Al Kaabi held separate meetings with senior executives of major Japanese energy, power, and companies including JERA, Chubu Electric, Mitsui, Marubeni, Idemitsu, Kansai Electric, Tohoku Electric, as well as MOL, NYK, and K-Line shipping companies. The discussions focused on existing and future cooperation, and further strengthening the bilateral relations in the energy sector. The Minister was accompanied during the visit by a delegation of senior QatarEnergy and QatarEnergy LNG executives.