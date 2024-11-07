Trend Vision One Named Industry Leader In Network Detection And Response By G2 Grid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, announced that its flagship platform, Trend Vision One, has been ranked as a Leader in the Detection and Response (NDR) category by G2 Grid, the world's largest software review platform.

Trend Vision One has been recognised as a Leader across multiple parameters in G2 Grid, securing top honors for its advanced capabilities and real-world performance.

The platform's recognition as the Best for Mid-Market and Best for Enterprise reflects its ability to deliver robust, scalable security tailored to the unique demands of enterprises.

Powered by cutting-edge threat intelligence, Trend Vision One offers seamless integration with existing digital infrastructures, enabling unified visibility and precise threat detection across hybrid environments.

Being named Best User Software highlights the platform's intuitive user interface, automation of complex threat response processes, and real-time analytics that accelerate decision-making.

Reinforced by the recognition for Higher User Satisfaction, Trend Vision One consistently surpasses user expectations by providing unparalleled flexibility, superior detection accuracy, and the ability to counter advanced threats through proactive, AI-driven defense mechanisms.

“Being recognised as a Leader by G2 Grid for NDR highlights the transformative impact Trend Vision One is having on the industry,” said Dr. Moataz BinAli (pictured), Regional Vice President and Managing Director, MMEA, Trend Micro.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence as we set new standards for cyber resilience."

"Our mission is clear: to empower organisations with cutting-edge defenses, ensuring they remain secure and ahead of emerging threats.”