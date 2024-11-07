QCB Governor Attends Meeting Of FSB Regional Consultative Group For MENA
Date
11/7/2024 4:39:33 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
DOHA: QCB Governor Participates in the Meeting of the FSB Regional Consultative Group for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank, participated, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 in the meeting of the FSB Regional Consultative Group for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The meeting discussed a number of topics on the agenda and appropriate decisions were taken.
MENAFN07112024000063011010ID1108860471
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.