QCB Governor Attends Meeting Of FSB Regional Consultative Group For MENA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: QCB Governor Participates in the Meeting of the FSB Regional Consultative Group for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank, participated, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 in the meeting of the FSB Regional Consultative Group for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting discussed a number of topics on the agenda and appropriate decisions were taken.