TN Farmers Plan Major Stir Against Land Consolidation Act, 2023

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) Farmers in Tamil Nadu are planning a large-scale agitation against the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023.

Leaders of various farmers' associations expressed concern on Thursday, telling IANS that the Act facilitates the allocation of large areas of land for special projects, which they view as a threat to agriculture.

Farmer leader P.R. Pandian, who previously led massive protests in New Delhi against the new laws, told the that this legislation clears the way for corporates to gain control over lakes, ponds, and other water bodies.

“We expect the DMK government to withdraw this draconian Act that will sound the death knell for Tamil Nadu's farmers. If the government does not withdraw it, the DMK will face the people's wrath in the 2026 Assembly elections,” he stated. Pandian, who serves as the president of the All Farmers Organisation Coordination Committee, announced plans for large-scale protests to demand the law's repeal.

The Act seeks to streamline the process of consolidating government lands for large projects and establishes procedures for land exchanges involving water bodies, with an emphasis on protecting them.

Mathivannan, a farmer leader from Tiruchi, also spoke to IANS, saying,“This is a draconian law as far as we farmers are concerned. We will join with all farmers' organisations to stage massive agitations until the government rescinds this legislation.”

Under the 2013 legislation on land acquisition, the government could acquire land only if 80 per cent of the local population agreed.

In contrast, the new Act allows land acquisition without requiring local approval, leading to significant opposition.

Currently, large protests are also underway against land acquisition for a new international airport at Parandur, near Chennai.

According to social activists, more than 13 water resources would be affected if the land at Parandur is taken over for the project.

The proposed greenfield airport at Parandur, intended to be Chennai's second airport, is estimated to cost Rs 32,704 crore.

The airport would occupy 2,171 hectares, including 1,386.43 hectares of agricultural land, 577 hectares of water bodies, and 173 hectares of government or poromboke land.

On Tuesday morning, residents of Nelvoy village in Kancheepuram district protested against government officials conducting a socio-economic survey for the proposed airport.

The villagers refused to surrender their land for the project or cooperate with the survey.

Under the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023, land parcels, including those with water bodies, can be transferred to private parties who must assure the preservation of these resources.

However, Sami Natarajan, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (TNVS), affiliated with the CPM, also condemned the Act, highlighting its impact on rural communities.

In Parandur, over 80 per cent of the residents oppose the airport project, further intensifying resistance to the government's new approach to land acquisition.

