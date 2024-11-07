Ministry Of MSME Concludes Special Campaign 4.0

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 7 (KNN) The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has announced the completion of Special Campaign 4.0, conducted throughout October 2024.

The campaign achieved notable success in file management, cleanliness initiatives, and technological integration across its departments and field formations.

In a significant administrative achievement, the Ministry reviewed over 10,000 physical files, leading to the disposal of 2,209 outdated documents.

The campaign also saw the review of 905 e-office files, with 329 being closed. The Ministry reported 100 per cent accomplishment in ten key parameters, including the disposal of PMO references and public grievances, while maintaining over 80 per cent success in handling MP references and parliamentary assurances.

The cleanliness aspect of the campaign yielded impressive results, with 654 cleanliness drives conducted nationwide, covering 43,342 square feet of office space.

The Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI) alone cleaned over 10,140 square feet, generating revenue of Rs 21.84 lakh through the disposal of obsolete items.

In a notable technological advancement, the Ministry implemented a new SCDPM portal instance, enabling real-time updates and better coordination among field formations.

An Executive Dashboard was also integrated with six crucial APIs to streamline administrative processes and improve efficiency in handling public grievances, RTI requests, and legal matters.

The campaign also focused on women's health and hygiene, with initiatives including the installation of sanitary pad disposal machines at strategic locations in Maharashtra and New Delhi.

Environmental consciousness was demonstrated through the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation drive and innovative waste management projects, including MGIRI's creation of a robot sculpture using 150 kg of scrap material.

Public participation was encouraged through an online Swachhata pledge, which garnered over 35,000 pledges from entrepreneurs, staff members, and organisations.

The Ministry's comprehensive approach to the campaign demonstrates its commitment to administrative efficiency, environmental sustainability, and public welfare.

(KNN Bureau)