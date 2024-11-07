Assam Bypolls: CM Sarma To Campaign For BJP Candidates In Samaguri, Behali Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 7 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma will on Thursday campaign for the BJP candidates contesting the Samaguri and Behali Assembly seats in the by-elections.

By-elections to five Assembly constituencies Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon and Sidli were necessitated following the election of five legislators to the Lower House of the Parliament in Lok Sabha polls.

Except in Samaguri, where heavyweight Rakibul Hussain has been winning since 2001, the rest of the four seats are with the BJP-led alliance.

According to pollsters, Congress has an edge over the BJP in the Samaguri seat due to the dominance of Muslim voters.

In the Samaguri seat, the Congress has fielded Rakibul's son Tanzil Hussain in this seat.

The BJP has roped in its top leaders for campaigning in Samaguri.

The BJP fielded candidates for three seats Dholai, Samaguri and Behali.

BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarma has been given a ticket in Samaguri while Diganta Ghatowar and Nihar Ranjan Das will fight for the party in Behali and Dholai Assembly segments respectively.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP and former minister Rakibul Hussain alleging that the latter gave government jobs through backdoors during his tenure as minister in the state.

The Chief Minister said, "Rakibul Hussain acknowledged that he had given government jobs while he was the minister in Assam during the Congress regime. A minister cannot give jobs to anyone and hence, Hussain must be interrogated by the police on his claim."

The Chief Minister further said that once the elections are over, the police will act against the Congress MP.

"I have asked the police to interrogate Rakibul Hussin after the by-elections," he stated.

The BJP's allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) were contesting in the Bongaigaon and Sidli Assembly constituencies.

The by-elections to the five Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held on November 13.