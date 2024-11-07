Sika's PVC Roof Recycling Program Reaches 100 Million Pound Milestone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sika Corporation's Roofing & Waterproofing team is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 100 million pounds of processed PVC recycled membrane through its closed-loop“Old Roof Take Back Program” and pre-consumer recycling operation. Just one of the ways Sika's sustainability leadership is“Beyond the Expected”!

Sika started its one-of-a-kind“Take Back” program to create a cost-neutral arrangement with roofing contractors to ease the burden on landfills while conserving natural resources. The program officially started in 2008, and since then the company has recycled over 100 million pounds of post-consumer and pre-consumer materials.

When building owners purchase a new Sika PVC roof system to replace an existing PVC system, Sika will offer to have that membrane recycled at no cost to the customer. We will then remove the existing PVC roofing membrane and grind it into material suitable for use in the backside of new products, including walkway pads, protection sheets, and roofing membranes. Sika will even accept PVC membranes from competing brands at the end of their service life.

Sika is the only PVC roofing manufacturer to take back old PVC roofs and recycle them into new PVC membrane products. We have received certification from UL Environment verifying that Sarnafil® and Sikaplan® roofing membranes, PVC Protection Layer, and Sarnatred products contain an average of 10 percent recycled vinyl content from pre- and post-consumer sources.

The Vinyl Sustainability Council, a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, recognized Sika's roof recycling program with the 2020 Vinyl Recycling Award. The program has also been honored by the state legislature of Massachusetts and numerous roofing trade associations.

