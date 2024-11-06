Egypt Says Israel Ban On UN Palestinian Agency 'Unacceptable'

People gather around a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) truck at a school-turned-camp for internally displaced people in Deir el-Balah on November 5, 2024 (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) CAIRO - Egypt has condemned Israel's decision to ban the United Nations agency for Palestinians, calling it an "unacceptable disregard" for the UN, its agencies and the international community.

Israel officially informed the United Nations on Monday of its decision to cut ties with UNRWA, following a vote by Israeli lawmakers to bar the organisation, which is seen as vital for Palestinians.

"Egypt strongly condemns Israel's withdrawal from the agreement governing the operations of and its formal suspension of operations," Egypt's foreign said in a statement posted on Facebook late Monday.

The ministry called the move a "dangerous development" aimed at erasing the Palestinian cause, particularly the issue of refugees and their right of return.

It added that the decision represented "a new chapter in Israel's blatant and systematic violations of international law and international humanitarian law".

Israel's parliament passed a law last week prohibiting UNRWA activities in Israel and east Jerusalem, where the agency operates schools, healthcare centres and other essential services.

A second law forbids Israeli officials from engaging with UNRWA, which is likely to severely impact the organisation's operations and humanitarian efforts.

Egypt's foreign ministry warned of "serious consequences for innocent Palestinian civilians", saying the decision could lead to "the complete collapse of humanitarian efforts and vital services" provided by UNRWA.

The ministry held the Israeli government "fully responsible for the repercussions of this decision" and emphasised UNRWA's role "cannot be replaced or dispensed with".

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Sunday said there was "no alternative" to the role of UNRWA in supporting Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA was established in December 1949 by the UN General Assembly after the first Arab-Israeli conflict following Israel's creation a year earlier.

It aids nearly six million Palestinian refugees across Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.