Unveil Gallery:“To Light A Candle”

Exhibition Opening: To Light a Candle

Featuring Artists: Angelica Lorenzi, Hou Zhuowu, and Rebecca Shmuluvitz

Opening Reception: November 9th

Exhibition Dates: November 9th – December 20th

Irvine, California - Unveil Gallery is delighted to announce the opening of the exhibition“To Light a Candle” on November 9th. This group will showcase recent works by artists Angelica Lorenzi, Hou Zhuowu, and Rebecca Shmuluvitz, featuring a diverse array of pieces, including ceramic sculptures, mixed media on rice paper, and graphite on paper. The creative practices of these artists revolve around the nuanced tensions and interwoven contrasts between visibility and concealment, permanence and decay, as well as individual experience and collective history.

“To light a candle is to cast a shadow”

- Ursula K. Le Guin

Rebecca Shmuluvitz

In the spirit of Friedrich Nietzsche's Beyond Good and Evil, the act of lighting a candle represents a challenge to the dichotomy of moral absolutes, revealing the complexities within truth and falsehood. The artistic creations of Lorenzi, Hou, and Shmuluvitz beckon viewers to engage in a profound inquiry into the established narratives that shape our understanding of reality. Their works encourage a courageous embrace of the shadows that inevitably accompany every moment of illumination, urging us to delve deeper into the complexities and contradictions that lie beneath the surface of perception. In this exploration, we are invited to confront the nuanced interplay between light and dark, reality and illusion, ultimately enriching our appreciation of the multifaceted nature of existence.

Angelica Lorenzi

Angelica Lorenzi explores the intersection of function and form, engaging with both utilitarian and decorative objects through materials such as ceramics, papier-mâché, and fabric. By employing traditional materials like ceramics to craft unconventional forms, she actively dismantles traditional structures and conceptions of functional objects. Her sculptures,

characterized by intricate adornments, undulating glazes, and tactile textures that often replicate surfaces found in nature, blur the lines between the familiar and the surreal.

Lorenzi frequently incorporates animal-like characters with human features, their innocent appearance in sharp contrast with the more suggestive or mature scenarios they inhabit. These anthropomorphic figures, detailed with human attributes, provoke questions about the dualities of purity and corruption. Through this interplay, her works embody a multifaceted exploration of identity and existence, existing as domestic objects, rituals, and surreal worlds that resist simple categorization. This aesthetics culminate in pieces that subvert everyday perceptions of domestic spaces, presenting them as environments that hover between the magical and the real. In her practice, there is a deliberate tension between innocence and desire, reality and fantasy, truth and deception.

Hou Zhuowu's ink paintings are infused with a sense of spirituality-sensitive and layered-while incorporating elements of collage and AI-generated imagery to create a visual composition that feels both unfamiliar and absurd. The fragmented, multilingual components in his work hint at the plurality and juxtaposition of postmodern civilization, while also reflecting the disorder, anxiety, and ambiguity that define contemporary life. His art is rich with historical and political metaphors, subtly addressing the complexity of modern existence.

Hou navigates the cultural shifts and individual transformations that occur within different social environments. Unlike the harmonious cultural logic of the East or the textualized political identity narratives in the West, his focus lies in the intertextuality of these two civilizations, exploring personal experiences and genuine expressions during periods of“transition” or“movement.” He views ink as a highly sensitive and holographic medium, capable of recording traces that are both timeless and immediate. Through a Zen-like process of refinement and spontaneous psychological expression, Hou seeks to reach a form of simplicity and elevated abstraction. His rich cultural background and broad social experiences continuously shape his evolving thoughts and the distilled clarity that defines his artistic practice. Ultimately, Hou's art serves as a testament to the evolving nature of cultural expression, where history and reality intertwine, provoking reflection and dialogue.

Rebecca Shmuluvitz engages in a world-building exercise through her drawings, focusing on familial female characters within a prehistoric/post-apocalyptic landscape. Drawing inspiration from her lineage of strong women, she seeks to honor ancestral culture, traditions, and struggles.

This series to be showcased at Unveil Gallery, explores themes of female strength and solitude, as her figures inhabit barren landscapes reminiscent of Samuel Beckett's Happy Days, where the absence of male presence parallels the solitary female experience. The work does not depict a matriarchal society but rather highlights women coping with their own burdens and the passage of time. The figures in the series evoke the likeness of the artist's grandmothers and great grandmothers, women who endured hardship and were forced to mature early. Often illuminated by one or multiple candlelight sources, the figures are cast in deep shadows that highlight the

duality of light and darkness on their faces. This interplay of illumination and shadow creates a striking contrast, imbuing the works with an eerie, haunting atmosphere, where the tension between fragility and resilience is palpable.

Lorenzi, Hou, and Shmuluvitz collectively engage in a nuanced exploration of the complexities surrounding creation, identity, and the shadows that accompany them. Their works invite us to confront the delicate balance between light and dark, reality and illusion, prompting introspection about our own experiences and the societal structures that influence them. Through their distinct yet interwoven narratives, they encourage a deeper understanding of the intricate tapestry of existence, revealing how individual stories are shaped by collective histories and cultural contexts.

Join us for the opening reception on November 9th, and experience this compelling exhibition that illuminates the complexities of creation, memory, and identity.

