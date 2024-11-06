King, In Phone Call, Congratulates Trump On Election Win
11/6/2024 11:00:44 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) his majesty
King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Wednesday congratulated US President-Elect Donald trump
on winning the presidential election.
In the phone call, His Majesty highlighted the deep-rooted ties of friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries, stressing keenness to enhance them and bolster cooperation in various fields.
The King stressed the need to step up international efforts to safeguard regional and global stability and security, noting the United States' pivotal role in this regard.
