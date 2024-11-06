Zionists' Military Chief Urges Preparation For Expanded Operations In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Nov 7 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israel's Zionist Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, said yesterday, the Zionist military must ready itself for continued combat in Lebanon, including possible expansion of its ground operations.

“While efforts are underway to reach agreements in Lebanon, we must persist in preparing plans for ongoing combat, potentially widening and intensifying our ground manoeuvres,” Halevi stated, according to an official statement.“We will implement these plans as needed,” he added.

Halevi also noted that, amid the current offensive, the Israeli regime,“according to plan,” had struck multiple Hezbollah positions across southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, Beirut, and Syria.– NNN-MA'AN