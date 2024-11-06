Prime Minister Gaston Browne Congratulates US President-Elect Donald Trump

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, has written to US President-elect, Donald J. Trump, congratulating him on his victory in the US presidential elections.

Below is the text of the letter.

Dear Mr. President-elect

On behalf of the and people of Antigua and Barbuda, I congratulate you on your resounding victory in the presidential election. The electorate of the United States, through means, has decisively reposed their confidence in you and your policies.

In this regard, I look forward to a strengthened and cooperative relationship between the United States and Antigua and Barbuda – a small nation with which the US enjoys a perennial balance of trade surplus and a history of close cooperation on matters of national and regional security.

My government stands ready to work with yours to help make your leadership contribute to a period of peace, progress, and prosperity for our hemisphere and the world.

With every wish for your success.

Gaston Browne

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda

