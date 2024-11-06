Long Beach Voters Approve $990 Million Measure AC To Transform LBCC Campuses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long Beach City College, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach, CA – While election results have yet to be finalized, it seems that Long Beach voters have approved Measure AC, a $990 million measure that will provide critical upgrades and modernization for Long Beach City College's (LBCC) campuses. This landmark will enhance campus facilities, create state-of-the-art environments, and fund affordable for students, establishing LBCC as a model for the college of the future.

“On behalf of the LBCC community, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the voters for your support of Measure AC,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, LBCC President.“This measure represents an extraordinary commitment to our students and the future of Long Beach City College, and we could not have done it without the LBCC Foundation and community supporters like them. With these funds, we will be able to transform our campuses with cutting-edge facilities that match the ambition and potential of our students. From upgraded nursing labs and state of the art classrooms, to affordable housing and sustainable design, Measure AC will make LBCC an institution where students can thrive academically and personally.”

The passage of Measure AC will allow LBCC to address essential infrastructure needs, including repairing and modernizing academic and job-training classrooms and labs. These upgrades are crucial as LBCC continues to serve as a primary training ground for local healthcare professionals, first responders, and other essential workers. By revitalizing its campuses, LBCC is poised to enhance educational access and equip students with the skills necessary to meet regional workforce demands.

Vivian Malauulu, Board of Trustees President expressed her gratitude to the community, saying,“We are deeply appreciative of the Long Beach voters who believed in this initiative and recognized the need to invest in LBCC's future. The unanimous decision by our Board to place Measure AC on the ballot reflects our shared vision for a stronger, more accessible LBCC. We would especially like to thank Trustee Uduak-Joe Ntuk, who served as the Honorary Campaign Chair and worked tirelessly to make this measure a reality.”

Measure AC will fund the following improvements:

· Creating affordable housing for students, ensuring stability and support for students in need.

· Renovating vocational classrooms and labs, including facilities for nursing and healthcare professions.

· Upgrading water systems to provide clean drinking water and removing hazardous materials such as lead paint and asbestos.

· Repairing roofs, plumbing, sewer, gas, and electrical lines to create safe, sustainable learning spaces.

· Updating campus safety measures and technology infrastructure to meet modern standards.

· Expanding accessibility for students with disabilities and supporting facilities for returning veterans.

· Investing in energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable initiatives.

With almost 100 years of service to the Long Beach community, LBCC remains dedicated to providing affordable, high-quality education. The passage of Measure AC will allow LBCC to support the growing student body, expand programs like the Long Beach College Promise, and strengthen the college's role as a critical provider of workforce training and transfer opportunities. LBCC will keep the community informed as it embarks on this journey, ensuring transparency and accountability through a civilian oversight committee.

“Measure AC is more than just a facilities upgrade; it's a commitment to the well-being and future success of our students,” added Dr. Muñoz.“By enhancing our campuses and providing affordable housing, we're breaking down barriers to education and building a community where every student has the opportunity to achieve their goals.”

For more information on Measure AC and upcoming projects, please visit LBCC's website.

