Zeta Surgical® AI-Powered Navigation System Receives FDA Special 510(K) Clearance For Expanded Indications And Instrument Compatibility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Zeta Surgical® Navigation System

Zeta Surgical logo (PRNewsfoto/Zeta Surgical)

The company will now be deploying its Zeta Surgical® Navigation System in the United States through its Pioneers Program, a limited market release ahead of a broader launch in 2025.

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Surgical announced today that its Zeta Navigation System has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use with expanded instruments and enhanced hospital connectivity.

The Zeta Surgical® platform provides rapidly deployable, high-accuracy navigation for the 19.6 million annual neurological interventions currently unsupported by existing navigation systems. Its "GPS-like" guidance system uses mixed reality and advanced motion-aware remote sensing to enable real-time patient tracking, providing unprecedented access to navigation across a wide range of neurological interventions.

This latest FDA clearance enables the Zeta system to be deployed with a variety of new accessories and surgical kits, including instruments from technology leaders such as IZI Medical. The clearance will also allow hospitals to integrate the system's software into their IT networks, allowing for seamless and fast access to patient data.

"Our vision is to ensure that advanced image-guided technology is no longer confined to specialized operating rooms or surgical suites," said Hieu Le Mau, Chief Operating Officer at Zeta Surgical. "The addition of new surgical kits substantially broadens the system's applications, opening up new possibilities in neurosurgical procedures, while the enhanced connectivity with hospital systems allows surgeons to easily transfer and access patient information."

The announcement comes as the company starts the rollout of its Pioneers Program, its first set of commercial pilots aimed at evaluating the use of the Zeta system across a variety of clinical applications. In 2023, the company obtained its first FDA 510(k) clearance and announced the successful completion of its first multicenter clinical trial at two leading sites in Singapore.

"We are excited about the impact our expanded capabilities will have on our pilot programs across the United States," said Raahil Sha, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Zeta Surgical. "Our goal has always been to improve surgical outcomes, and this clearance opens up a significantly broader range of procedures that our partner hospitals can access through our minimally invasive system."

About Zeta Surgical

Zeta Surgical is redefining the standard of care for image-guided surgery. Its cutting-edge navigation and robotics platform applies advanced AI to enable high-accuracy image guidance across any point-of-care in minutes, unlocking a new era of less invasive and more effective targeted therapies. The Zeta Surgical Cranial Navigation System is cleared by the FDA and commercially available in the US. Discover more at .

Media Contact

Media Relations - [email protected]

SOURCE Zeta Surgical

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED