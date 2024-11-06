EU Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Ukraine After U.S. Elections

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union reaffirmed the unchanged policy towards Ukraine and support for its fight against Russian aggression.

The relevant statements were made today in Brussels during a press briefing at the European Commission, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

EU spokesman Peter Stano stated that the EU's position on supporting Ukraine will not change. "When it comes to the European position, it remains unchanged. It's captured in successive conclusions of the European Council. The European Union and its member states continue to be committed to supporting Ukraine and continue supporting Ukraine in its efforts to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Stano said.

At the same time, the spokesman for the European Commission, Eric Mamer, responding to the journalists' request to comment on the statements by the U.S. president-elect regarding his intention to end the war quickly, said: "We are not going to be commenting on every statement that has been made by the new president of the United States. As you know, we deal with facts, not with statements. We are convinced that the United States, just like the European Union, has a key interest in a strong and sovereign Ukraine. As we have been saying all along, the war can stop tomorrow if the Russians stop their aggression. That is our starting position," Mamer noted.

He reaffirmed the European Commission's strong stance on achieving peace in Ukraine, adding that it continues to implement its policy and priorities to this end. "We are the major supplier of support to Ukraine on all front and in our efforts to ensure a fair and stable peace for Ukraine and for its future," Mamer added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the key leaders across the European Union congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election and expressed hope for further strengthening of the transatlantic partnership in overcoming geopolitical challenges and in defending common democratic interests and values.