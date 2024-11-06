Ukraine, Canada's Top Diplomats Discuss U.S Election Result

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Canada, Andrii Sybiha and Melanie Joly, discussed the results of the presidential election in the United States.

This was announced by the head of Ukrainian diplomacy on X, Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with my Canadian colleague and friend Melanie Joly to express my gratitude for the successful ministerial conference on the humanitarian dimension held recently in Montreal. We exchanged views on the outcomes of the U.S. elections and agreed to keep in close contact," the minister said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential elections.

On November 1, a two-day thematic conference on the fourth point of the Ukrainian Peace Formula "Release of prisoners of war and deportees" completed in Montreal, Canada . Representatives from nearly 70 countries and international organizations took part in the event jointly organized by Canada and Norway as co-chairs of the working group on the implementation of the said point.