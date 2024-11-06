Ambassadors Of 27 EU Countries In Kyiv Reiterate Continued Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A delegation of ambassadors from 27 EU member states, members of the EU and Security Committee, visited Kyiv and reaffirmed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine under any circumstances by all possible means.

This was stated by Chair of the EU's Political and Security Committee, Ambassador Delphine Pronk at a briefing in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

She noted that she had brought members of the committee responsible for determining military support under the European Peace Facility and defining the strategic direction of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Kyiv for high-level meetings and to reassure Ukraine of the EU's unwavering support. Pronk also said that the delegation met with Ukrainian service persons who have undergone training provided by EU member states.

The diplomat noted that at the meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, the parties emphasized the readiness to train the Ukrainian military as long as necessary and to cooperate even more closely with the defense industry of Ukraine.

“This morning we have seen the best innovations that Ukraine has to offer. Your innovations are also helping us in the EU, because we are learning from you as you resist this terrible war of aggression against your country,” the EU committee chair emphasized.

The delegation of 27 ambassadors from member states also honored the heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. However, the laying of flowers was disrupted by an air raid alert.

















































As Ukrinform reported, at a meeting with a delegation from the EU Political and Security Committee, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that since October 2022, over 62,000 Ukrainian service members have undergone training in the EU as part of EUMAM. By the end of the year, this number is expected to reach 75,000: Umerov/Facebook

Photo: Umerov/Facebook