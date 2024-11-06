Russian Senators Seal Ratification Of Strategic Deal With DPRK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The upper house of the Russian parliament - the Federation Council - approved the ratification of the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and the DPRK.

The document allows both parties to provide military aid in the event of an attack on the partner's territory, Ukrinform reports with reference to Liberty.

It is clarified that the Federation Council ratified the agreement unanimously. The document covers cooperation in such areas as the fight against terrorism, as well as tourism, care, education, agriculture, and joint military exercises. One of its key points is the mutual obligation to provide immediate military and other assistance in the event that one of the countries is attacked or finds itself in a state of war. It is noted that the agreement has been signed indefinitely.

Earlier, the deal was approved by the State Duma.

As reported, the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and the DPRK was signed by the heads of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, in June in Pyongyang.

Recently, Russia engaged the North Korean military in the war against Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine and the world should do everything possible so that the involvement of the North Korean military on Russia's side becomes a losing step for both the Kremlin and North Korea.