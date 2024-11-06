War Update: 99 Skirmishes, Most Attacks In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 99 combat engagements have been reported along the frontlines, with the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes being the most challenging.

The General Staff of Ukraine's reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"The situation at the front remains tense. Our defense forces continue repelling enemy attempts to advance deeper into Ukraine, directing their efforts to disrupt Russia's offensive plans. At this time, the number of combat clashes has increased to 99. The hottest areas are now in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the Russian army continues to employ aviation and artillery against the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The areas of Volfyne, Zarichia, Yanzhulivka, Rohizne, Bachivsk, Leonivka, Zhuravka, Pavlivka, Bilovody, Krasnyi Khutir, Basivka, Chuykivka, Mykolaivka, and Liskivshchyna came under fire.

As per available reports, enemy aviation has dropped seven guided air bombs on the territory of Kursk region.

Kharkiv axis: Russian terrorists stormed the positions of Ukraine's units in the Starytsia area. All enemy attacks have been repelled.

Kupiansk axis: six times the enemy attacked Ukraine's positions in the areas of Kucherivka, Petropavlivka and Kruhliakivka, seeing a decent rebuff.

Lyman axis: Russian troops are trying to advance near Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Torske, and Terny. There have been a total of seven clashes in this area since the beginning of the day, and two are still ongoing.

Siversk axis: two skirmishes continue near Bilohorivka, and another enemy attack in the area has been repelled.

Kramatorsk axis: the invaders performed an assault near Klishchiivka. The enemy is actively using aviation, having bombed the areas of Minkivka and Privillia.

Toretsk axis: the number of enemy attacks increased to four. The Russians attacked near the settlements of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Shcherbynivka, where Ukraine's defenders repelled two attacks, while two more clashes are in progress.

Pokrovsk axis: during the day, Russian troops executed 24 attacks in the Myroliubivka, Promin, Hryhorivka, Selydove, and Novo-oleksiivka areas. The defense forces held back the onslaught and repelled 19 enemy attacks, while five clashes are ongoing.

Kurakhove axis: the situation is also tense as the invaders have attacked Ukrainian units 39 times since day-start. The enemy tried to advance near Illinka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka, launching an air strike on Dachne. Battles are currently ongoing in 21 locations.

Vremivka axis: Ukraine's troops repelled two attacks in the areas of Trudove and Maksymivka. Four clashes continue near Trudove.

Orikhiv axis: Ukrainian defenders are repelling an enemy assault toward Novoandriivka. The enemy also employed bombers against Mala Tokmachka, Omelnyk, and Vilnianets, dropping eight glide bombs, and hit Kamianske with unguided air missiles.

Prydniprovska axis: two enemy attacks saw no gains.

There were no significant changes in other axes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 140 combat clashes were reported along the frontlines last day as the enemy attacked most actively in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk axes.