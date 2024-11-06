Kuwait-UK Joint Exercise (Iron Shield 2) Concludes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait-UK joint military exercise, Iron Shield 2-2024, concluded, Wednesday, at the 94th Al-Saleh Al-Mohammad Mechanized Brigade, in the presence of the British Ambassador to Kuwait, Belinda Lewis, and Commander of the 94th Brigade, Brigadier General Barrak Al-Farhan.

In a statement, of Defense said that the exercise is part of the ongoing cooperation between the Kuwait and British forces.

It is one of the scheduled military drills between the Kuwaiti and its friendly countries, aimed at enhancing joint training, command and control operations, unifying operational concepts, and exchanging expertise, in addition to boosting the combat readiness of both sides, the statement added.

According to the statement, Ambassador Belinda Lewis said, "As the United Kingdom celebrates the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Kuwait; Iron Shield 2 serves as a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to the security and prosperity of Kuwait. It also reinforces our intention to strengthen our defense ties, which have always been a cornerstone of our partnership."

The exercise is of great importance as it provides an opportunity to test and improve readiness to counter the wide-ranging threats both nations face together, she added.

The United Kingdom looks forward to further deepening its military cooperation with Kuwait, she said.

For his part, Brigadier General Barrak Al-Farhan said, "This joint exercise reflects the strong relationship between Kuwait and the United Kingdom and enhances cooperation with British forces, contributing to the improvement of combat readiness for both sides."

For his part, British Military Mission Commander in Kuwait Brigadier General Gavin Thompson, said that the Iron Shield exercise provided a valuable opportunity for the Third Battalion of the Rifles to train in the desert of Kuwait alongside the 94th Al-Saleh Al-Mohammad Brigade.

The desert environment in Kuwait is different from the terrain at the Edinburgh military base, as the exercise also contributed to strengthening cultural communication and deep-rooted ties through knowledge exchange and skills sharing in areas like weapons training, live-fire exercises, surveillance patrols, nighttime operations, and the use of UAVs, he said.

Conducting joint operations with allies enhances operational capabilities for all involved, noting that Iron Shield is a prime example of the UK's commitment to working closely with its partners to ensure stability in the region, he added.

The closing ceremony of the exercise was attended by several senior military officers from both sides. (end)

